Reichenbach leads IAM Cycling at debut Giro d'Italia

IAM Cycling will line up at its debut Giro d'Italia with Sébastien Reichenbach its general classification leader and Matteo Pelucchi as the teams sprinter while Sylvain Chavanel will chase stage wins. Reichenbach's best overall result this season is 17th at the Ruta del Sol but results are of little consequence to sports manager Rik Verbrugghe who wants the 25-year-old to gain experience from the race as he explained.

"Sébastien Reichenbach will be our leader for the general classification," Verbrugghe said. "After his first time racing the Tour de France in 2014, we want to see him again in another three week tour, and know his ability to do well in the general classification. To help him through the many difficulties in the race, we will rely on Clément Chevrier, Stef Clement, and Jérôme Pineau.

While the team is focused on Reichenbach performing well overall, Verbrugghe added that he is expecting the multiple Tour de France stage winner Chavanel to record his first win of 2015.

"As for Sylvain Chavanel, he will have a free hand to give him the room to dynamite the Giro and go for a stage win according to his qualities," Verbrugghe added.

The team is also looking to the 26-year-old Pelucchi to claim a sprint win at his home grand tour on the flatter stages with support switching to Australian national champion Heinrich Haussler for the more difficult bunch sprint finishes.

"We will also do our best to nab a flat stage with our sprinter, Matteo Pelucchi, who will have the help of Roger Kluge and Aleksejs Saramotins, while Heinrich Haussler can also be counted on to go for the stages that are a little less favorable for Pelucchi’s strengths," Verbrugghe said.



