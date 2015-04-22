RCS confirms teams and leaders for 2015 Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 6 The 2015 Giro d'Italia route presentation (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 6 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) heads to the stage 7 start line Image 3 of 6 Volta a Catalunya overall podium (l-r) Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) second, Richie Porte (Team Sky), Domenico Pozzovivo (IAG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Rigoberto Uran signs on at the start of stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Fabio Aru (Astana) Image 6 of 6 Nikolas Maes and Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

The organisers of the Giro d'Italia, RCS, have announced the provisional list of the 22 team leaders for the Italian grand tour. The 3,489km three week race starts on Saturday May 9 with a team time trial in San Lorenzo al Mare and finishes in Milan on May 31. Four previous winners in Damiano Cunego (2004), Ivan Basso (2006 and 2010), Alberto Contador (2008) and Ryder Hesjedal (2012) have all been confirmed for the race along with numerous stage winners.

Overall challengers Richie Porte (Team Sky) and Fabio Aru (Astana) are also confirmed as is the runner up at the last two editions of the Giro, Rigoberto Urán (Etixx-Quick Step) while Lotto-Soudal's Jurgen Van den Broeck also represents a potential top-five finisher.

While riders such as Mark Cavendish, Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step), Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) and Juan José Lobato (Movistar) have already announced their appearances at the Giro, the likes of Australian national champion Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling), Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin) and Mikel Landa (Astana) have been confirmed as starters.

Italian Alessandro Petacchi returns to the Giro where he has won 22 stages throughout his career and the points classification in 2004. Other multiple Italian stages winners in Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) and Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) are also listed by RCS as is Luca Paolini (Katusha), who wore the maglia rosa in 2013.

Teams and leader for the 2015 Giro d'Italia