Recon Ride: Milan-San Remo - Podcast

Arnaud Demare (R) celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 2017 Milan-San Remo

Italy hosts the first of its two 'Monument Classics' this weekend at Milan-San Remo, where the peloton's biggest one-day stars will have a shot at claiming one of the sport's most coveted victories on the iconic Via Roma.

The Recon Ride breaks down the 291km of racing in store, covers the top contenders and the under-the-radar outsiders and discusses a few of the big questions ahead of Saturday's event. Can Peter Sagan finally climb to the top stop of the podium in a race he's been favoured to win before? How much will Fernando Gaviria have left in the tank after six hours on the bike?

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo), winner in 2015, provides some pro analysis midway through the show to lend at least a bit of professional credibility to the whole affair.

