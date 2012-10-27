Rebellin joins CCC Polsat-Polkowice in 2013

Image 1 of 5 Veteran Italian rider Davide Rebellin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Davide Rebellin (Miche-Guerciotti) takes the Trofeo Melinda. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 3 of 5 Davide Rebellin (Gerolsteiner) Riccardo Riccò (Saunier Duval-Prodir) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Fondital) ride in the lead group. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Davide Rebellin (Meridiana-Kamen) signs on for day two of the Giro di Padania. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Davide Rebellin starts his historic triple off by winning the 2004 Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Davide Rebellin will ride for CCC Polsat-Polkowice in 2013 after spending the 2012 season with the Meridiana - Kamen Team reports Biciclismo. The 41-year-old Italian has continued to perform, albeit at lower-ranked races, since returning from his positive test for CERA at the 2008 Olympics.

Rebellin is one of only two riders in history to win the 'Ardennes tripple', taking out Amstel Gold, La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège in the same year.

Rebellin enjoyed the victorious 'triple win' week in 2004 while Philippe Gilbert repeated the Italian record in 2011. Rebellin had won a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics before informed of his positive control in early 2009 and was subsequently stripped of his medal and result.

After serving a two-year suspension he returned with Miche-Guerciotti and rode alongside Stefan Schumacher. Rebeillin enjoyed wins at Tre Valli Varesine and Trofeo Melinda before the team scaled back to just seven registered riders in 2012.

After a relatively light season riding for the Meridiana - Kamen squad Rebellin will no doubt look to enter some bigger races in 2013 with CCC Polsat. His new Polish team is reportedly applying for a Professional Continental license for next season after a year at the Continental ranks.