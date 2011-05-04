Rebellin to ride for Miche - Guerciotti

Davide Rebellin in action during the 2008 Olympic road race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Davide Rebellin has reportedly signed for Pro Continental team, Miche – Guerciotti according to Biciciclismo.

Rebellin tested positive for the blood boosting drug CERA in re-testing of the 2008 Olympic doping controls done by the International Olympic Committee. The Italian had claimed the silver medal in the men's road race. Rebellin's positive test was announced in April 2009, shortly after he had won Flèche Wallone. He had also finished 4th in the world championships in Varese in the intervening period.

At Miche – Guerciotti, Rebellin will join Stefan Schumacher, who also returned a positive test for CERA at Beijing 2008.

Late last year, the 39-year-old was quoted as saying in Il Giornale di Vicenza, "I want to come back with a squad that will enable me to ride the biggest races, the classics above all, and to earn a blue jersey at the next world championships."

Rebellin's doping ban ended on April 27 and he's recently been linked to a number of teams, including Spanish Pro Continental team Andalucia-Caja Granada.

In 2004 – perhaps his finest season, the Italian unprecedentedly won the Amstel Gold Race, La Flèche Wallonne and Liège–Bastogne–Liège; the treble recently bettered by Omega Pharma-Lotto's Philippe Gilbert.

News of Rebellin's signing comes on the same day as Miche – Guerciotti's Pasquale Muto has tested positive for EPO following the Giro dell'Appennino on April 10.

