Rebellin to Christina Watches-Onfone?

Will Davide Rebellin be the next fallen star to sign with Team Christinas Watches-Onfone? The Danish media reports that there might be interest on both sides for having the Italian join the Continental-ranked team.

According to Ekstrabladet.dk, Rebellin's agent has approached the team. The 40-year-old Rebellin does not have a contract for the 2012 season, despite having finished third in the Europe Tour last year whilst riding for Miche-Guericotti.

The Danish team currently has 14 riders, and could take on two more, finances permitting.

One of his teammates at the Italian team was Stefan Schumacher, who is with Christina Watches-Onfone this year. Schumacher finished third in the time trial at the Tour of San Luis and is in fourth place overall going into Sunday's final stage.

Rebellin, like Schumacher, tested positive for EPO-CERA at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He had to return the silver medal he had won in the road race and was given a two-year suspension.