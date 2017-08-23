Raymond Kreder breaks wrist in Zottegem crash

Image 1 of 3 Raymond Kreder (Team Roompot) (Image credit: Team Roompot) Image 2 of 3 Raymond Kreder (Roompot-Oranje Peloton) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Raymond Kreder (Garmin-Sharp) claims his first win of 2014 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Raymond Kreder has added to the injury and illness woes of Team Roompot Nederlandse Loterij after he broke his wrist in the GP Stad Zottegem on Tuesday. Kreder had been one of the team's main hopes for a victory, but he came down in a large crash in the opening hour, and, despite trying to continue was eventually forced to abandon.

Kreder was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a break in his left wrist. His teammate Brian van Goethem, who was also involved in the same accident, suffered with headaches after the crash. Kreder said in an Instagram post that he would be in plaster for six weeks.

The injuries of Kreder and Van Goethem are added frustrations for the Roompot team, which was only able to field six riders in Zottegem with seven of their riders unable to race due to illness. Berden de Vries is currently recovering from concussion after crashing heavily at the Tour du Limousin last week, while Nick van der Lijke and Martijn Tusveld are also among those that out of action at the moment. Jens Mouris is another rider unavailable for selection after he retired from racing after the national championships in June.

Lotto-Soudal's Jasper de Buyst won in Zottegem, with Jepser Asselman Roompot's best finisher in 18th place. The team will be racing again on Wednesday at the Druivenkoers – Overijse and will have a full selection of eight, with several riders returning to racing action.