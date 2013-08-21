Rasmussen riding for a new Garmin Sharp contract
Dane puts pressure on himself for good results
Alex Rasmussen is pretty sure that he will ride for Garmin Sharp again next year, but the absence of a contract is extra motivation for the Danish rider to do well in the Vuelta a Espana.
Rasmussen returned to racing this spring after serving a suspension for violations of the UCI's “whereabouts” requirements. When he returned to Garmin-Sharp, he was given a contract only through the end of the season.
“They are interested in continuing cooperation next year, and then we talk about it during the Vuelta,” he told tv2.dk.
Still, “It can definitely be an extra motivation, it is always motivating for me. I like to have a little pressure on me. It is only healthy to have pressure on, otherwise you have it too easy.”
The pressure is not for the contract, he said, “but more for my own ambitions. I want to go out and deliver a good Vuelta, so I think probably that I need to get a grip on the contract. Should I do some amazing result, it would of course embellish it all, but it's my own ambitions I am going for.”
