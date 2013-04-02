Rasmussen's return postponed due to insurance

Image 1 of 5 Alex Rasmussen (Garmin - Barracuda) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Denmark's Alex Rasmussen looks pretty pleased with the evening's progress (Image credit: Luc Claessen) Image 3 of 5 Alex Rasmussen (Garmin - Barracuda) on his way to third (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Alex Rasmussen (Garmin-Barracuda) took second in the sprint in the GP de Denain (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 5 of 5 Alex Rasmussen (HTC-Highroad) after his win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Standing on the start line at Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire, Alex Rasmussen (Garmin Sharp) had been set to return from his 18-month ban from whereabouts violations when he was told by UCI officials that he could not proceed.

"UCI came 5 minutes before the start and told me I couldn't start because of ‘insurance'," Rasmussen told Cyclingnews. "Didn't specify [the reasons], so now I'm in the camper.

"It's really weird since I got the back numbers and everything," he continued. "I'm just stunned at the moment. Can't really believe that I'm not racing."

Rasmussen re-signed for Garmin Sharp last month, having been fired by the team when the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in July 2012 that the Danish rider's three missed tests from before he joined Garmin were enough to enforce a sanction. The Danish Cycling Federation had previously cleared him to race.

Rasmussen's immediate response on Twitter was an angry one: "Just got taken out of La Sarthe by the evil and powerful UCI. Lifetime ban in effect by the UCI apperantly [sic]."

A UCI spokesperson told Cyclingnews that: "He was not eligible to race as the documents he was required to provide to Ernst & Young to allow registration were not provided in time. However the required documents have now been provided and he is now registered."