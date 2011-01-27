Rasmussen not surprised at Contador suspension

Michael Rasmussen poses with Danish watch designer Christina Hembo. (Image credit: AFP)

Michael Rasmussen has said he is not surprised that Alberto Contador has been given a one-year suspension for his positive doping control for Clenbuterol during the 2010 Tour de France. But the Dane rider added that he wouldn't be surprised if the suspension was increased by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to two years.

“There has already been a case with the Italian rider Alessandro Colo' in 2010. He got a one-year suspension because he, like Contador, claimed to have eaten contaminated meat,” Rasmussen told sporten.dk. “It is good if the rules leave room for common sense.”

The Dane, who himself served a two-year doping related ban, added that he expected the World Anti-Doping Agency would appeal the suspension to the CAS.

"Although they did not react when Alessandro Colo' got his one year suspension in a similar case, I think it's going to happen here. There is a difference between small and large fish. “

New sponsor, director for team

Rasmussen is returning to racing this year with the newly-formed Christina Watches team. This week the Continental team announced a new sponsor, Danske Hoteller A/S. The Danish hotel chain has signed up for two years.

In addition, Allan Bo Andresen has signed on as the team's executive director. The 38-year-old rode professionally from 1999 until 2006. He was most recently sport director for Team Designa Kokken, which is also said to be providing enough of a sponsorship to cover his employment.

Tour of Denmark?

Rasmussen has made no secret of the fact that he wants to ride the Tour of Denmark (August 4-8), and it is equally clear that the Danish Cycling Union doesn't want him there, or in the national team.

“We do not believe in him. We do not trust Michael Rasmussen,” said DCU president Tom Lund to Ekstra Bladet. "I said that as early as 2009 and nothing has changed since then. He lied to the world on camera, and he broke the agreement he had with the Danish Cycling Union. Therefore we are not interested in co-operating with Michael Rasmussen.

“Whether this means he won't the Tour of Denmark 2011, I don't. The DCU's board will decide, and it tells us at a news conference in March.”

