Rapha launches new Paul Smith collaboration
Limited-edition kit exclusive to Rapha Cycling Club members
Rapha has launched its latest collaboration with British fashion brand Paul Smith, with a range of cycling kit available exclusively to Rapha Cycling Club members.
The range includes men’s and women’s jerseys, bib shorts, base layers, t-shirts and cycling caps.
The brand says a separate navy colourway, which is not part of the Rapha Cycling Club collection, will also be available to Paul Smith customers in "strictly limited quantities".
Featuring a British Racing Green base colour, the Pro Team jerseys are overlaid with rainbow stripes around the torso – a design synonymous with the Paul Smith brand. The black bib shorts also feature the rainbow stripes around one leg cuff, with white detailing on the jersey and shorts adding classic Rapha design characteristics.
A 'Classic' jersey is also included in the collection and doesn’t feature the rainbow bands around the torso.
Rapha says the collection has drawn inspiration from "Paul Smith’s long love of cycle-sport and his enviable collection of cycling memorabilia", adding that the designs were led by the idea of what a professional team kit would have looked like if sponsored by the fashion brand.
Paul Smith is a British designer who raced as a youngster and has been a cycling fan his entire life. The designer has had a number of collaborations with Rapha, alongside designing the leader’s jerseys at the Giro d’Italia and Dubai Tour.
The brand has also had collaborations with Kask and Cinelli, as well as offering their own Paul Smith-branded cycling kit.
The Rapha Cycling Club + Paul Smith limited edition collection is available from rapha.cc on the 28th May and priced from £30 / $40 / AU$55 to £200 / $275 / AU$350.
