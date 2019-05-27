Rapha launches new Paul Smith collaboration

Image 1 of 10 Rapha and Paul Smith have launched a new collection for the Rapha Cycle Club (Image credit: Rapha) Image 2 of 10 The two jerseys and bib shorts are available in men's and women's fits (Image credit: Rapha) Image 3 of 10 The rabbit design features on the rear of the bib shorts (Image credit: Rapha) Image 4 of 10 A rainbow band wraps around one of the leg cuffs on the shorts (Image credit: Rapha) Image 5 of 10 The rabbit logo is also on the side of the cap (Image credit: Rapha) Image 6 of 10 A casual t-shirt is also included in the collection (Image credit: Rapha) Image 7 of 10 Thee Classic jersey has a plain torso with a small flash of colour on the sides (Image credit: Rapha) Image 8 of 10 The Rapha + Paul Smith RCC base layer (Image credit: Rapha) Image 9 of 10 The Classic jersey only has a quarter length zip (Image credit: Rapha) Image 10 of 10 The collection includes a cap with a band of colour across the top (Image credit: Rapha)

Rapha has launched its latest collaboration with British fashion brand Paul Smith, with a range of cycling kit available exclusively to Rapha Cycling Club members.

The range includes men’s and women’s jerseys, bib shorts, base layers, t-shirts and cycling caps.

The brand says a separate navy colourway, which is not part of the Rapha Cycling Club collection, will also be available to Paul Smith customers in "strictly limited quantities".

Featuring a British Racing Green base colour, the Pro Team jerseys are overlaid with rainbow stripes around the torso – a design synonymous with the Paul Smith brand. The black bib shorts also feature the rainbow stripes around one leg cuff, with white detailing on the jersey and shorts adding classic Rapha design characteristics.

A 'Classic' jersey is also included in the collection and doesn’t feature the rainbow bands around the torso.

Rapha says the collection has drawn inspiration from "Paul Smith’s long love of cycle-sport and his enviable collection of cycling memorabilia", adding that the designs were led by the idea of what a professional team kit would have looked like if sponsored by the fashion brand.

Paul Smith is a British designer who raced as a youngster and has been a cycling fan his entire life. The designer has had a number of collaborations with Rapha, alongside designing the leader’s jerseys at the Giro d’Italia and Dubai Tour.

The brand has also had collaborations with Kask and Cinelli, as well as offering their own Paul Smith-branded cycling kit.

The Rapha Cycling Club + Paul Smith limited edition collection is available from rapha.cc on the 28th May and priced from £30 / $40 / AU$55 to £200 / $275 / AU$350.