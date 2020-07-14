Rapha launch 2020 Women's 100 with new collection

Image 1 of 6 Rapha Women's 100 Pro Team Aero Jersey (Image credit: Rapha) Image 2 of 6 Rapha Women's 100 Core Jersey (Image credit: Rapha) Image 3 of 6 Rapha Women's 100 Core Jersey (Image credit: Rapha) Image 4 of 6 Rapha Women's 100 Core Bib Short (Image credit: Rapha) Image 5 of 6 Rapha Women's 100 Core Socks (Image credit: Rapha) Image 6 of 6 Rapha Women's 100 Core Jersey Cap (Image credit: Rapha)

Rapha have announced the return of the Women's 100, a challenge for women around the world to come together and ride 100 kilometres. What will be the eighth edition of the ride will be held on September 6 and is inspired by Transcontinental Race winner and author Emily Chappell's idea of the 'invisible peloton'.

The 2020 Women's 100 will also include the Rapha Women's 100 Strava Challenge and an overhauled clothing collection, with two jerseys, a bib short, a cap and socks. The collection is available to buy from Rapha now.

Rapha says that they're hoping to organise group rides for the Women's 100 "where regulations allow", while they have partnered with Zwift to organise a series of virtual group rides in the build-up to the main event.

Chappell's idea of the 'invisible peloton' is something that motivated Chappell to fight through the 2015 edition of the race, and first came to her when she tackled Mont Ventoux.

"As I rode each segment, I would think about a woman who inspires me, dedicating the climb to her, and calling on her strength to replace my own," Chappell said.

"The following morning, after bivvying near the top of the mountain and descending at sunrise, I discovered that dozens – maybe hundreds – of people had been watching my tracker, willing me on. I had felt alone and forgotten, but in reality, the invisible peloton had been reaching out to me, just as I was reaching out to them."

"I still mostly ride solo, but in times of hardship, I know that I'm never alone. Who's in your invisible peloton?"

As part of the Women's 100, Rapha will carry stories from five other women. You can read Emily's story in full here.