Rally Cycling prepare for season's start in California - Gallery

Image 1 of 49 Abby Mickey and Canadian champion Matteo Dal-Cin at Rally team camp (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 2 of 49 Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 3 of 49 Eric Young (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 4 of 49 Danny Pate (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 5 of 49 Rally Cycling men's team training in California (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 6 of 49 Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 7 of 49 Ryan Anderson (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 8 of 49 Brad Huff (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 9 of 49 Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 10 of 49 Canadian road champion Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 11 of 49 Jesse Anthony (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 12 of 49 Rally Cycling training camp (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 13 of 49 Rally Cycling train in California (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 14 of 49 Matteo Dal-Cin in his new Canadian road champion kit (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 15 of 49 Rally Cycling (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 16 of 49 Jesse Anthony with Rally Health's Brenda Yang, Karl Ulfers and Chris Carey (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 17 of 49 Mike Dimkich, current member of rock band Bad Religion and former guitarist for The Cult, on the Rally Cycling VIP ride (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 18 of 49 Rally Cycling head out for a training ride in California (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 19 of 49 Evan Huffman and Athletes In Action's Brian Firle (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 20 of 49 Katherine Maine and Kenda's Ben Anderson (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 21 of 49 Kyle Murphy, Brad Huff, Managing Director Charles Aaron, Cameron Huppertz Social Media Manager for Rally Health, Allison Beveridge (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 22 of 49 Bergen, Mickey, Dal-Cin at the Rally Cycling team camp (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 23 of 49 Carpenter, McNulty, Britton at the Rally Cycling team camp in California (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 24 of 49 Carpenter, McNulty, Britton at the Rally Cycling team camp in California (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 25 of 49 Emerson Oronte at the Rally Cycling team camp in California (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 26 of 49 Rally Health employees join the Rally Cycling team on a VIP ride (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 27 of 49 Leo Bugtai of SoCalCycling with Summer Moak ahead of the team VIP ride (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 28 of 49 Rally Cycling team camp in California, part of the VIP ride (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 29 of 49 Rally Cycling team camp in California, part of the VIP ride (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 30 of 49 Anza Hotel in Calabasas hosted Rally Cycling team for camp in California (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 31 of 49 CCO of Rally Health, Rhett Woods speak to the audience at the Rally Cycling launch (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 32 of 49 US criterium champion Erica Allar presented on stage at the Rally Cycling team launch (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 33 of 49 Evan Huffman on stage at the Rally Cycling team launch (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 34 of 49 Jesse Anthony with Rally Health's SVP of Marketing, Brenda Yang (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 35 of 49 Rally Cycling's Ty Magner doing what he does best (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 36 of 49 Event Coordinator, Karen Bebchuk (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 37 of 49 Mike Batley of Kelly Benefits Strategies (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 38 of 49 Rally Health's CCO Rhett Woods leads Adam De Vos at Rally Cycling team camp (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 39 of 49 Rally Health's Tony Fair and Mike Dimkich, current member of rock band Bad Religion and former guitarist for The Cult (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 40 of 49 Rally Health's CCO Rhett Woods and Master Semiotic Creator Raleigh Swick (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 41 of 49 Emerson Oronte and Kristen Metherd (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 42 of 49 Audience enjoy the music at the Rally Cycling team presentation in California (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 43 of 49 Rally Cycling presented in California (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 44 of 49 Rally Cycling women's team director Zach Bell, men's team director Pat McCarty, and manager Jonas Carney (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 45 of 49 Ryan Anderson and Communications Director Tom Soladay at the Rally Cycling team launch in California (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 46 of 49 Canadian champion Matteo Dal-Cin (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 47 of 49 Gillian Ellsay joins the team on stage at the Rally Cycling launch (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 48 of 49 Evan Huffman and Erica Allar (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 49 of 49 Erica Allar in US Pro crit champ jersey at Rally Cycling team camp in California (Image credit: Rally Cycling)

Rally Cycling presented their Professional Continental men's and UCI Women's teams in California on Sunday. Each rider was presented on stage at the Pedalers Fork in Calabasas. The presentation coincided with an annual warm-weather training camp. The men's team camp was held from January 10 to 20 and the women's team camp from January 19 to 31.

The men's team moved up from a Continental team to the Professional Continental division for the first time in their eleven seasons on the circuit. The 2018 men's roster includes Ryan Anderson, Jesse Anthony, Rob Britton, Robin Carpenter, Matteo Dal-Cin, Adam de Vos, Nigel Ellsay, Charles Bradley Huff, Evan Huffman, Colin Joyce, Ty Magner, Brandon McNulty, Kyle Murphy, Emerson Oronte, Danny Pate, Eric Young.

While the racing season has officially kicked off at the Santos Tour Down Under and the Vuelta a San Juan, Rally Cycling will begin their season at the Dubai Tour and Tour of Oman.

"The men's team has done more miles and harder efforts than they have done in the past, since they are getting ready for the racing in the Middle East and Europe," Communications Director Tom Soladay told Cyclingnews. "All of the WorldTour teams are already racing in Australia and Argentina, so it's important that the guys got everything out of this camp."

The women's team will showcase one of their strongest rosters to date beginning at the Valley of the Sun. They announced their women's roster in November to include US criterium champion Erica Allar, Sara Bergen, Allison Beveridge, Kelly Catlin, Gillian Ellsay, Heidi Franz, Megan Heath, Kirsti Lay, Katherine Maine, Abigail Mickey, Summer Moak, Sara Poidevin and Emma White.

"We have some of our women's team preparing for the world championship on the track and in cyclo-cross," Soladay said. "We have a few full-time students. The rest of the team, eight riders, are here at camp until the end of the month."

The Rally Cycling men's and women's teams have already united at the end of 2017 for a 'winter camp' in Winter Park, Colorado. The riders spent time snow shoeing, paintballing, skiing and fatbike riding. The team unveiled their new orange jersey in December. Their time spent in California was meant specifically to train for the start of the season, Soladay said.

Mike Dimkich, guitarist for the rock band Bad Religion and former lead guitarist for The Cult, attended the presentation and the VIP ride. Dimkich lives a few kilometres away from the Pedalers Fork and has attended the team camp for several seasons. "He's a fan of cycling," Soladay said. "He's a friend of the team. But he didn't play for our presentation. I imagine that is a common request, so we just tried to play it cool. We saw him back stage and it was a really good time."

Following the team launch on January 19, the riders took advantage of the warm weather and joined a team-hosted VIP ride starting and ending at the Anza Hotel on January 20.

The VIP route took participants through the hills above Malibu and onto the famous Mulholland Highway. View images from the team camp, presentation and VIP ride in the gallery above.

