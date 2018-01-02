Rally's riders gather in Colorado for winter camp - Gallery

Men's and women's teams try their hands at some unorthodox activities
Image 1 of 36
Image 2 of 36
Image 3 of 36
Image 4 of 36
Image 5 of 36
Image 6 of 36
Image 7 of 36
Image 8 of 36
Image 9 of 36
Image 10 of 36
Image 11 of 36
Image 12 of 36
Image 13 of 36
Image 14 of 36
Image 15 of 36
Image 16 of 36
Image 17 of 36
Image 18 of 36
Image 19 of 36
Image 20 of 36
Image 21 of 36
Image 22 of 36
Image 23 of 36
Image 24 of 36
Image 25 of 36
Image 26 of 36
Image 27 of 36
Image 28 of 36
Image 29 of 36
Image 30 of 36
Image 31 of 36
Image 32 of 36
Image 33 of 36
Image 34 of 36
Image 35 of 36
Image 36 of 36
The Rally Cycling men's and women's teams spent the final days of 2017 at a 'winter camp' in aptly named Winter Park, Colorado, taking part in activities not usually associated with a pro bike racing team.
Riders tested their tactical aptitude with a series of paintball games. Tumbling was on the agenda as well, along with bowling, skiing and fat bike riding. There was also time for the serious business of dialing in their time trial machines as the riders, staff and management used the time to get to know each other and bond as a team ahead of the 2018 season.
The Rally Cycling women's team, founded in 2012 as Optum, will be in the seventh season in the women's peloton, while the men, entering their 11th season, will jump to the Pro Continental level this year.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy