Trending

Rally's riders gather in Colorado for winter camp - Gallery

Men's and women's teams try their hands at some unorthodox activities

Image 1 of 36

Riders try their hands at cross country skiing at the Rally winter camp.

Riders try their hands at cross country skiing at the Rally winter camp.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)
Image 2 of 36

Evan Huffman jumping through the hoops

Evan Huffman jumping through the hoops
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)
Image 3 of 36

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)
Image 4 of 36

Abby Mickey cross country skiing at the Rally winter camp

Abby Mickey cross country skiing at the Rally winter camp
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)
Image 5 of 36

The team Accura didn't have trouble with the snow

The team Accura didn't have trouble with the snow
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)
Image 6 of 36

Jesse Anthony hits the mat at the gym

Jesse Anthony hits the mat at the gym
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)
Image 7 of 36

Colin Joyce hangs above the foam pool at Rally's winter camp

Colin Joyce hangs above the foam pool at Rally's winter camp
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)
Image 8 of 36

Colin Joyce gets airborne at Rally's winter camp

Colin Joyce gets airborne at Rally's winter camp
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)
Image 9 of 36

Ryan Anderson and team owner Charles Aaron get ready to bowl at Rally winter camp

Ryan Anderson and team owner Charles Aaron get ready to bowl at Rally winter camp
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)
Image 10 of 36

Eric Young shows off his bowling form at Rally winter camp

Eric Young shows off his bowling form at Rally winter camp
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)
Image 11 of 36

Heidi Franz, Megan Heath, Summer Moak, Sara Bergen and Erica Allar get ready to ski

Heidi Franz, Megan Heath, Summer Moak, Sara Bergen and Erica Allar get ready to ski
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)
Image 12 of 36

Hiking was a big activity for Rally at the team's winter camp

Hiking was a big activity for Rally at the team's winter camp
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)
Image 13 of 36

Robin Carpenter enjoys the scenery at the Rally winter camp in Colorado.

Robin Carpenter enjoys the scenery at the Rally winter camp in Colorado.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)
Image 14 of 36

Skate skiing and snow shoeing were on the agenda at the Rally winter camp

Skate skiing and snow shoeing were on the agenda at the Rally winter camp
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)
Image 15 of 36

Kyle Murphy signed with Rally from Cylance.

Kyle Murphy signed with Rally from Cylance.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)
Image 16 of 36

A lone rider cuts a new path through the snow at the Rally winter camp.

A lone rider cuts a new path through the snow at the Rally winter camp.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)
Image 17 of 36

Riders head out into the snow at the Rally winter camp.

Riders head out into the snow at the Rally winter camp.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)
Image 18 of 36

Abby Mickey's cross country ski skills impressed at Rally winter camp

Abby Mickey's cross country ski skills impressed at Rally winter camp
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)
Image 19 of 36

Matteo Dal-Cin and Evan Huffman relax at the Rally winter camp.

Matteo Dal-Cin and Evan Huffman relax at the Rally winter camp.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)
Image 20 of 36

Paint ball was also on the menu during Rally's winter camp in Colorado

Paint ball was also on the menu during Rally's winter camp in Colorado
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)
Image 21 of 36

Brad Huff swings toward a landing in the foam pool

Brad Huff swings toward a landing in the foam pool
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)
Image 22 of 36

Eric Young gets ready for the fat bike ride

Eric Young gets ready for the fat bike ride
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)
Image 23 of 36

2018 signee Kyle Murphy dials in his time trial bike

2018 signee Kyle Murphy dials in his time trial bike
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)
Image 24 of 36

Ryan Anderson is back with the team after two season with Direct Energie

Ryan Anderson is back with the team after two season with Direct Energie
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)
Image 25 of 36

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)
Image 26 of 36

Summer Moak signed with Rally from the Twenty20 women's team

Summer Moak signed with Rally from the Twenty20 women's team
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)
Image 27 of 36

Heidi Franz works on her TT bike position

Heidi Franz works on her TT bike position
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)
Image 28 of 36

Heidi Franz works on her TT bike position

Heidi Franz works on her TT bike position
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)
Image 29 of 36

Erica Allar gets ready for the fat bike ride

Erica Allar gets ready for the fat bike ride
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)
Image 30 of 36

Riders prep their fat bikes ahead of a ride

Riders prep their fat bikes ahead of a ride
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)
Image 31 of 36

And they're off into the great white wilderness

And they're off into the great white wilderness
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)
Image 32 of 36

Evan Huffman gets a tumble in at the gym.

Evan Huffman gets a tumble in at the gym.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)
Image 33 of 36

Tour of Utah winner Rob Britton gets ready to tumble

Tour of Utah winner Rob Britton gets ready to tumble
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)
Image 34 of 36

The men's team stops for a photo at winter camp in Colorado.

The men's team stops for a photo at winter camp in Colorado.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)
Image 35 of 36

Paint ball was also on the menu during Rally's winter camp in Colorado

Paint ball was also on the menu during Rally's winter camp in Colorado
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)
Image 36 of 36

Rally's women get ready for some cross country skiiing at winter camp

Rally's women get ready for some cross country skiiing at winter camp
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)

The Rally Cycling men's and women's teams spent the final days of 2017 at a 'winter camp' in aptly named Winter Park, Colorado, taking part in activities not usually associated with a pro bike racing team.

Related Articles

Rally complete women's roster with four new signings for 2018

NFL teams up with Rally to build bikes for kids

A mix of old and new for Rally Cycling in 2018

Subtle changes for Rally Cycling's 2018 jersey - Gallery

Riders tested their tactical aptitude with a series of paintball games. Tumbling was on the agenda as well, along with bowling, skiing and fat bike riding. There was also time for the serious business of dialing in their time trial machines as the riders, staff and management used the time to get to know each other and bond as a team ahead of the 2018 season.

The Rally Cycling women's team, founded in 2012 as Optum, will be in the seventh season in the women's peloton, while the men, entering their 11th season, will jump to the Pro Continental level this year.