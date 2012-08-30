Trending

RadioShack consider legal action against Vanmarcke

Vanmarcke could replace Breschel at Rabobank

Image 1 of 4

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda)

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 4

Sep Vanmarcke is a big star in Belgium now

Sep Vanmarcke is a big star in Belgium now
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 4

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda) leads Lars Boom (Rabobank) on the cobbles.

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda) leads Lars Boom (Rabobank) on the cobbles.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 4

Sep Vanmarcke grits his teeth in the Arenberg

Sep Vanmarcke grits his teeth in the Arenberg
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winner Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Sharp) is reportedly set to be the subject of legal action after he began speaking with other teams having already reached an agreement with RadioShack-Nissan.

Related Articles

Vanmarcke leaving Garmin-Sharp

Vanmarcke not heading for Belgian team

 