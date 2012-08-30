RadioShack consider legal action against Vanmarcke
Vanmarcke could replace Breschel at Rabobank
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winner Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Sharp) is reportedly set to be the subject of legal action after he began speaking with other teams having already reached an agreement with RadioShack-Nissan.
