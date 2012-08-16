Vanmarcke leaving Garmin-Sharp

Image 1 of 3 Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda) celebrates his victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 3 Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda) gets one of his prizes of the day (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sep Vanmarcke has publicly announced that he will leave Garmin-Sharp at the end of the season.

Vanmarcke, who won the Omloop Het Nieuwblad, had hoped to ride the Vuelta a Espana but was not selected. His contact expires at the end of the season and despite an offer from Garmin he has decided to move on.

He has not yet announced where he will be riding in 2013, but it will not be a Belgian team, although Lotto-Belisol had expressed interest earlier this year. “I've made my choice, but not signed yet,” he told Het Nieuwsblad.

Vanmarcke announced several days ago that he would not ride the Vuelta. His programme for the remainder of the season include the Vattenfalls Cyclassic and the Tour of Britain.