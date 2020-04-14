Race Amber Neben to the summit of Formentor, Stelvio and Ventoux to raise funds for No Kid Hungry
Former world champion partners with RGT Cycling to create The 3 Summit Challenge from April 24-26
If you think you can beat Amber Neben to the summit of Cap de Formentor, Stelvio Pass or Mont Ventoux, now is your chance to find out. The former world champion has partnered with the virtual platform RGT Cycling to create The 3 Summit Challenge from April 24-26 that will help raise funds for No Kid Hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.
"In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, I know we are all watching and wishing we could do something tangible to help on a bigger level. With schools closed nationwide, millions of children have lost the school meals they depend on. Join our challenge and help raise funds for needy kids," read a statement on the event website.
"In lieu of a race entry fee for the 3 Summit Challenge, please consider donating to No Kid Hungry. They partner directly with food banks in our own areas, turning every $1 donated into 10 meals for hungry children."
Visit the No Kid Hungry page to make a donation. The event has already reached nearly $1,000 of its $5,000 target.
The first race of the 3 Summit Challenge begins on April 24 with a climb to the top of Cap de Formentor, one of the toughest ascents in Mallorca, Spain. The virtual race then heads to northern Italy on April 25 for the climb to the summit of Stelvio Pass. The three-summit race will end on April 26 in northern France on the summit of Mont Ventoux.
The 3 Summit Challenge will be an omnium format and so participants can complete any or all three ascents. The event will also feature daily podiums and overall winners based on lowest total placements.
All you need to do is sign up for a free RGT Premium Account to be able to compete in The 3 Summit Challenge. However, it is limited to 200 participants, and so registration will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The 3 Summit Challenge will also be live streamed and recorded by RGT for viewing.
The 3 Summit Challenge
Friday, April 24: Cap de Formentor, 2:00pm PDT / 5:00pm EDT
Saturday, April 25: Passo dello Stelvio, 8:00am PDT / 11:00am EDT
Sunday, April 26: Mont Ventoux, 8:00am PDT / 11:00am EDT
Come race/ride! https://t.co/wmfKGf9gHE Let's go! The Formentor, The Stelvio, and The Ventoux. It's free. You can also help me support Team No Kid Hungry if you are looking for a way to help in these crazy Covid 19 times. Sign up link & optional donate link in the form.April 9, 2020
