Quintana will ride the 2017 Giro d'Italia

Nairo Quintana will race the Giro d'Italia before making another run at the Tour de France in 2017, according to Colombian newspaper El Tiempo, confirming earlier rumors that the Movistar rider might make the start in the Italian Grand Tour.

"Everything is determined already. We will go to the Giro to make a showing, to try to do well there, but with the objective of coming out of that race in good shape to take on the Tour," Quintana said.

Quintana, 26, already counts one Giro overall title among his palmares. The historic nature of the 100th edition of the race is drawing him back to the event he last raced – and won – in 2014.

The Tour de France remains Quintana's main target, however.

"The objective is the Tour," he said. "We are going to take on the Giro with a lot of heart, determination and a great team to see what we can do. We dream of winning it, but we have a commitment to the Tour."

Quintana's Giro campaign will likely pit him against defending champ Vincenzo Nibali, who will headline Bahrain-Merida's squad, Astana's Fabio Aru, FDJ's Thibaut Pinot, BMC's Tejay van Garderen and others in Italy this coming May. A run at the Giro-Tour double means Quintana is unlikely to defend his own title as the reigning Vuelta a España champion.