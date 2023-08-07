Quinn Simmons to stay with Lidl-Trek until end of 2026

Quinn Simmons has signed a contract extension that will keep him at Lidl-Trek until the end of the 2026 season. The American champion’s existing deal had been due to expire at the end of this season.

Simmons has spent his entire professional career with the team, moving to the WorldTour directly after winning the junior road race at the 2019 World Championships in Yorkshire. The 22-year-old has claimed four wins during his time at the squad, including the US national title in June.

“I’m super happy to be staying with the team. Over the past four years, I've really started to feel at home here and feel that I've made good steps each year,” Simmons said in a statement released by the team on Monday.

“I'm still super proud to be riding for an American team and representing an American brand, which is a key importance for me. I’m excited that I get three more years of that. For the future, I look to continue improving and growing with the team.”

Simmons was briefly suspended at the end of his first season for social media posts that were deemed “divisive, incendiary, and detrimental” by his team. He denied intent and later stated that he felt he did not deserve to be suspended, but he signed an extension with the team, then known as Trek-Segafredo, midway through 2021.

He enjoyed a fast start to 2023 with a canny stage win at the Vuelta a San Juan, but his Classics campaign proved to be a disappointment. He re-emerged to win the national title in June, and he admitted afterwards that the triumph might have saved his career.

Simmons was subsequently selected for his second Tour de France appearance, but his race was compromised by a heavy crash in the opening week, and he abandoned before stage 9.

“This year has been frustrating for me, so I'm already looking forward to what the next three will bring,” Simmons said. “We have some big goals, and I really hope to achieve them whilst wearing the jersey of Lidl-Trek over the next three years.”

Simmons was one of five contract extensions announced by Lidl-Trek on Monday, with Daan Hoole, Edward Theuns, Alex Kirsch, and Otto Vergaerde all signing two-year deals that will keep them on the team until the end of 2025.

“A solid core is needed more than ever as we set our sights even higher for the future,” said manager Luca Guercilena. “Within this group, we have reliable, versatile riders who are essential to our success, whether that is taking their own chances or helping teammates to achieve theirs.”