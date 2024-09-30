Quinn Simmons caps comeback with top 10 in World Championships

By
Contributions from
published

'If anyone's surprised that Pogacar are won this race, I don't think they follow cycling' says American

WINTERTHUR SWITZERLAND SEPTEMBER 29 Quinn Simmons of Team United States prior to the 97th UCI Cycling World Championships Zurich 2024 Mens Elite Road Race a 2739km one day race from Winterthur to Zurich on September 29 2024 in Winterthur Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Quinn Simmons (USA)

Quinn Simmons made great strides in his comeback from five months away from racing, finishing in the top 10 of the elite men's road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Zurich on Sunday.

Finishing in ninth place, 2:18 off the extraordinary pace of new world champion Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia), Simmons was the best rider from the USA of what he called "the best team we fielded in years".

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

With contributions from