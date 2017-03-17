Quick-Step Floors prepare for Milan-San Remo - Gallery

Image 1 of 18 Matteo Trentin and Philippe Gilbert get ready for a training ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 18 Quick-Step mechanics wash the bikes after a training ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 18 Quick-Step mechanics wash the bikes after a training ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 18 A Quick-Step mechanic glues a tyre while Fernando Gaviria rides a trainer in the background. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 18 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step floors) catches up with electronics while riding his trainer. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 18 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step floors) catches up with electronics while riding his trainer. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 18 Fernando Gaviria's injured wrist (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 18 Fernando Gaviria concentrates while riding a trainer (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 18 Fernando Gaviria's injured wrist (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 18 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) discusses Saturday's race with team staff (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 18 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) discusses Saturday's race with team staff (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 18 The Quick-Step line-up is ready to go (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 18 Tom Boonen gets ready for a training ride ahead of Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 18 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) tests out an injury suffered in a training crash. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 18 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) tests out an injury suffered in a training crash. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 18 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) tests out an injury suffered in a training crash. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 18 Quick-Step Floors rider get ready for a training ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 18 The bikes are prepared for Saturday's big day. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Quick-Step Floors will make the start at Saturday's Milan-San Remo as one of the most watched teams in the bunch, with a race favorite leading the way and a few strong wild card options as well.

Colombia's Fernando Gaviria has been tipped by several of his peers as a top contender for the likely sprint finish on the Via Roma thanks to his blazing speed. The Belgian squad will hope their star sprinter won't be too bothered by his wrist—Gaviria suffered a scare when he crashed in training on Thursday, but Quick-Step have said he remains set to start Saturday's race.

Beyond Gaviria, Quick-Step also have a dangerous card to play in Julian Alaphilippe, whose climbing and descending skills make him a threat on the Cipressa and the Poggio. Tom Boonen, twice a podium finisher in the race, provides the team with a veteran presence and another option in the finale.

Click or swipe through the gallery to see Quick-Step getting ready to take on the first Monument Classic of the season.