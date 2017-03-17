Quick-Step Floors prepare for Milan-San Remo - Gallery

Gaviria, Boonen, et al, in Italy ahead of La Primavera
Image 1 of 18
Image 2 of 18
Image 3 of 18
Image 4 of 18
Image 5 of 18
Image 6 of 18
Image 7 of 18
Image 8 of 18
Image 9 of 18
Image 10 of 18
Image 11 of 18
Image 12 of 18
Image 13 of 18
Image 14 of 18
Image 15 of 18
Image 16 of 18
Image 17 of 18
Image 18 of 18
Quick-Step Floors will make the start at Saturday's Milan-San Remo as one of the most watched teams in the bunch, with a race favorite leading the way and a few strong wild card options as well.
Colombia's Fernando Gaviria has been tipped by several of his peers as a top contender for the likely sprint finish on the Via Roma thanks to his blazing speed. The Belgian squad will hope their star sprinter won't be too bothered by his wrist—Gaviria suffered a scare when he crashed in training on Thursday, but Quick-Step have said he remains set to start Saturday's race.
Beyond Gaviria, Quick-Step also have a dangerous card to play in Julian Alaphilippe, whose climbing and descending skills make him a threat on the Cipressa and the Poggio. Tom Boonen, twice a podium finisher in the race, provides the team with a veteran presence and another option in the finale.
Click or swipe through the gallery to see Quick-Step getting ready to take on the first Monument Classic of the season. You can subscribe to the Cyclingnews Podcast by clicking here, and click here for the 2017 Milan-San Remo preview.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy