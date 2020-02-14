Quarterman hits highs and lows in pro debut

Charlie Quarterman's baptism of fire among the professional elite was going pretty well until he reached a brief ladder of steep hairpins in today's second stage of the Tour de la Provence. After that, dropped by the peloton on the rolling hills towards the finish overlooking La Ciotat, he found himself alone, fighting for survival.

One day you're the hammer and the next day you're the nail, or so the old cliché goes, but maybe in Quarterman's case, given that he went to the same school as Radiohead's Thom Yorke, it was more a case of Karma Police. Still clad in the mountains jersey, he eventually crawled across the finish line atop the Route des Cretes, dead last and almost 23 minutes behind stage winner Aleksandr Vlasov.

Yet the 21-year-old from Oxford had proved to be one of the early stars of the Provencal race, only his second professional outing, stating that riding in the break on the road from Chateaurenard to Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer had been "surprisingly easy."

"It was always pushing a bit but it was only in the last hour that we really started to ride hard," he said of his ride on the opening stage. The break was caught just four kilometres from the finish, and Quarterman admitted that he had started to dream big.

"I was amazed we got so close to a stage win in the end," he said. "At around 15k to go, when they were struggling to take time back, I did start to believe a little bit but with such a fresh peloton and crosswinds, I knew it would be fast behind."

Despite claiming the polka dot jersey, he knew that he was only a temporary custodian in a race that in the remaining stages has a distinctly mountainous feel.

"The plan....?" Quarterman laughed, when initially asked if he could keep the climber's jersey. "The plan is to try and lose 15 kilos overnight, so no dinner and no breakfast. If I can do that, then maybe there's a small chance."

In the end, after failing to lose 15 kilos overnight, his prognosis proved correct. Quarterman was dropped at the foot of the Cote de Mazaugues after 80 kilometres, riding alone among the team cars for the second half of the stage until he finally rode uphill through headwinds to the finish.

Nevertheless, his trajectory, like that of 18-year-old Trek Segafredo stablemate and Junior World Champion Quinn Simmons, has been rapid. "I learned a lot at Leopard's continental team. I was getting beaten up a lot in the races, but it helped me see how high the level was and to get used to it."

His career really took flight last year when some eye-catching performances with Holdsworth Zappi culminated in victory in the 2019 British U23 time trial national championships. "It was a bit of a crazy month but it brought about this move (to Trek-Segafredo)," he said. "It all happened really fast and my life changed within six weeks."

"After three tough years with illness and crashes it was unbelievable for everything to come together. I have no idea what to expect, but I am loving it."

Next comes the UAE Tour, then another steep learning curve with a first immersion in the northern Classics at the GP Le Samyn. "I don't want to make stupid comments before I realise how hard it really is but anything is possible. Young guys are doing well already and as long as I work hard hopefully one day I'll get there."