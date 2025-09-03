'Putting us in danger isn't going to help your cause' – Tom Pidcock outspoken against pro-Palestine protestors who caused Vuelta a España stage neutralisation

Pidcock was the strongest rider on the final climb, but did get a chance to go for the stage win

Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) spoke out against the multiple pro-Palestine protests on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España in Bilbao, stating that "putting us in danger is not the way forward", after he was denied the chance to fight for the stage victory as the race was neutralised 3km from the finish.

Despite racing coming to an end before reaching the finish line, and riders all being directed straight to the buses, Pidcock himself still rode to the Gran Vía de Don Diego López de Haro, which was lined with Palestine flags and protestors.

As his team arrived back at the bus, they were unsure where he had gone and why he wasn't yet, but the Brit's comments made it clear why he felt the need to go there. He was outspoken after arriving visibly frustrated and warming down on the trainer before speaking to the media.

"It's hard to describe the disappointment, to be honest. I mean, I felt like today was my day," Pidcock told reporters, including Cyclingnews. "I feel like, yeah, there should always be a finish line. We're not riding a fucking sportive, are we?"

He described his statement of going to the finish line alone as "just doing a Tom Pidcock thing, innit," and confirmed he was aware that the neutralisation was going to come at the 3km to go mark.

"No, I knew the finish line was at 3k, but I actually didn't know when 3k was," he said, admitting he was distracted after showing his best legs of the race and dropping everyone, momentarily, until race leader Jonas Vingegaard (VIsma-Lease a BIke) joined him over the top of the Alto de Pike.

"I was too busy trying to rotate with Jonas, and when we passed through there, I kind of realised that there wasn't going to be a winner.

"It's not easy. I think the Vuelta did what they could for us, the organisation, to keep us safe. I think, you know… I don't want to say anything political; I'm going to get in trouble," was his original stance, but he then decided to weigh in as the questions about the protestors kept coming.

Riders have held back from talking about it, but after protests have continued at the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France, and now Vuelta a España, with Israel-Premier Tech continuing to race, Pidcock had his say.

"I think a lot of people have held back from talking about it publicly, but it is a bit scary sometimes in the peloton," he said.

"But I think as long as our safety is first, then we can continue racing, and that's what we're here to do. I think, bike racing's got nothing to do with what's happening.

"Putting us in danger isn't going to help your cause. It simply isn't going to help what they're they're protesting. Everyone's got the right to protest, whatever they want, but yeah, putting us in danger is not the way forward."

At the moment Pidcock and Vingegaard were slowed down and stopped racing with 3km to go; they had around a 10-second lead on the likes of João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), but it would've likely given him his first Grand Tour stage win since 2022, as the much more accomplished sprinter. Of course, Vingegaard is no slouch after a hard day, so he wasn't certain, but the frustration came from missing that opportunity.

"I think a lot of people talk about what's on paper, you know? And now I don't have… well, I'm not saying I would have won, but I had a good chance to win," he said. "Disappointing, but I'm not wasting any energy on it. We've got a long a long way to go.

However, he was hopeful that the race was past the worst of it in terms of protest disruption.

"From what I was told, today was gonna be the biggest day of protesters, so I think from now on, it might be better."

