'Putting us in danger isn't going to help your cause' – Tom Pidcock outspoken against pro-Palestine protestors who caused Vuelta a España stage neutralisation

Brit frustrated after missing chance to fight for victory against Jonas Vingegaard as organisers declare GC times at 3km to go mark with no winner in Bilbao

BILBAO, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 03: (L-R) Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Red Leader Jersey and Thomas Pidcock of Great Britain and Team Q36.5 Pro Cycling compete in the breakaway during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 11 a 157.4km stage from Bilbao to Bilbao / Due to incidents at the finish line, the official times for the GC were taken at 3km from the finish line, there was no stage winner / #UCIWT / on September 03, 2025 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Pidcock was the strongest rider on the final climb, but did get a chance to go for the stage win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) spoke out against the multiple pro-Palestine protests on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España in Bilbao, stating that "putting us in danger is not the way forward", after he was denied the chance to fight for the stage victory as the race was neutralised 3km from the finish.

Despite racing coming to an end before reaching the finish line, and riders all being directed straight to the buses, Pidcock himself still rode to the Gran Vía de Don Diego López de Haro, which was lined with Palestine flags and protestors.

"It's not easy. I think the Vuelta did what they could for us, the organisation, to keep us safe. I think, you know… I don't want to say anything political; I'm going to get in trouble," was his original stance, but he then decided to weigh in as the questions about the protestors kept coming.

Riders have held back from talking about it, but after protests have continued at the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France, and now Vuelta a España, with Israel-Premier Tech continuing to race, Pidcock had his say.

At the moment Pidcock and Vingegaard were slowed down and stopped racing with 3km to go; they had around a 10-second lead on the likes of João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), but it would've likely given him his first Grand Tour stage win since 2022, as the much more accomplished sprinter. Of course, Vingegaard is no slouch after a hard day, so he wasn't certain, but the frustration came from missing that opportunity.

"I think a lot of people talk about what's on paper, you know? And now I don't have… well, I'm not saying I would have won, but I had a good chance to win," he said. "Disappointing, but I'm not wasting any energy on it. We've got a long a long way to go.

