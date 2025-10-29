ProVelo Super League: Australia's top domestic series back with another six-round edition in 2026 as it continues to shape 'road to the WorldTour'

Racing to the line at the women's stage 1 criterium of the Q Tour, the final round of the ProVelo Super League in 2025

The ProVelo Super League (PSL), which launched in 2025 to replace Australia's ailing National Road Series (NRS0, is getting set to embark on a second year and it's now doing it with a tried and tested formula for launching riders toward the top level of cycling.

The League, which said it had more than a dozen riders securing 'WorldTour team connected opportunities', in 2025 saw winners Jack Ward and Sophie Marr signed to the Lidl-Trek Future Racing team and Liv AlUla Jayco Continental development team. The second-placed Talia Appleton and third-placed Alli Anderson also secured a spot on the Liv AlUla Jayco development team while Zac Marriage, who placed second overall in the men's series, found a role as a stagiaire for the IPT Academy.

“The PSL has quickly established itself as an important platform for rider progression and fan engagement,” AusCycling CEO Marne Fechner said in a statement.

ProVelo replaced the AusCycling run NRS, which had operated with a stretched out calendar and was facing a continued decline in rider numbers and events. The new top domestic series offered a different approach with its broadcasts, compressed calendar and clear intent which was on display both with its slogan of "Road to the WorldTour" backed up with the offer of a stagiaire contract with Jayco-AlUla for the opening year's men's U23 winner and a 2026 Liv AlUla Jayco Continental development team spot for the women's U23 winner.

In the first season of ProVelo 321 athletes from 14 nations raced across the six event, ten week calendar which crossed five states, delivering a debut year which the League's co-founder Matt Wilson said proved the strong appetite for the style of offering.

“Season two will build on that foundation, refining the racing format, strengthening partnerships with host cities, and creating even greater opportunities for both Australian and international teams, riders and fans," said Wilson.

In the second year the racing will once again start with SA Kick It from January 24 to 26, moving on to the men's Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic and Lochard Energy Warrnambool Women's Classic from February 14-15 in Victoria, closely followed by the four-stage Spirit of Tasmania from February 19-22. The Harbour City GP then takes place in News South Wales from March 14-15 before it's back to another weekend of one-day events with the men's and women's Squadron Grafton to Inverell from March 14-15.

The racing once again concludes at the Q Tour in Queensland from March 20 to 22, and it's likely to do so with a number of new players in the mix for 2026.

"We’re fielding strong interest from new teams from here and abroad and it's pleasing to see that the PSL is stimulating new investment and participation at the elite end," said Wilson. "We think the season 2 calendar presents an enhanced program with some challenging new stages across the tours and we’re excited to be providing a platform for our teams and riders to launch the season on the final weekend of the Santos Tour Down Under.”