ProVelo Super League: Australia's top domestic series back with another six-round edition in 2026 as it continues to shape 'road to the WorldTour'

Organiser says with the now proven pathway they are fielding strong interest from new teams, both from Australia and beyond

Racing to the line at the women's stage 1 criterium of the Q Tour, the final round of the ProVelo Super League in 2025 (Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League)

The ProVelo Super League (PSL), which launched in 2025 to replace Australia's ailing National Road Series (NRS0, is getting set to embark on a second year and it's now doing it with a tried and tested formula for launching riders toward the top level of cycling.

The League, which said it had more than a dozen riders securing 'WorldTour team connected opportunities', in 2025 saw winners Jack Ward and Sophie Marr signed to the Lidl-Trek Future Racing team and Liv AlUla Jayco Continental development team. The second-placed Talia Appleton and third-placed Alli Anderson also secured a spot on the Liv AlUla Jayco development team while Zac Marriage, who placed second overall in the men's series, found a role as a stagiaire for the IPT Academy.

“The PSL has quickly established itself as an important platform for rider progression and fan engagement,” AusCycling CEO Marne Fechner said in a statement.

“Season two will build on that foundation, refining the racing format, strengthening partnerships with host cities, and creating even greater opportunities for both Australian and international teams, riders and fans," said Wilson.

"We’re fielding strong interest from new teams from here and abroad and it's pleasing to see that the PSL is stimulating new investment and participation at the elite end," said Wilson. "We think the season 2 calendar presents an enhanced program with some challenging new stages across the tours and we’re excited to be providing a platform for our teams and riders to launch the season on the final weekend of the Santos Tour Down Under.”

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

