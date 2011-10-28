Project 1t4i finalises team with Kluge

Image 1 of 2 German Roger Kluge has signed with ProTour team Milram for 2010 (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 2 Roger Kluge took bronze in the World Championship scratch race in 2008. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

German Roger Kluge was renewed with the organisation which will operate as Project 1t4i until its title sponsor is named in 2012. The Skil-Shimano team announced the 25-year-old strongman as its final signing for the upcoming season.

Kluge began his career as an accomplished track and six day rider before transitioning to the road with LKT Team Brandenburg. He made the leap to the ProTour with Milram in 2010, with which he won the Neuseen Classics. He moved to Skil-Shimano the following year where he has been a valuable member of the lead-out train.

While continuing to develop on the road, Kluge will also return to the track for the Olympic Games in London, where he hopes to contest the omnium. Kluge was European omnium champion in 2010 and a silver medalist in the points race at the Beijing Olympic Games in 2008.

The Project 1t4i men's and women's teams are complete for 2012, but the men's status is still up in the air after the squad failed to meet the UCI's sporting criteria for the WorldTour. Just four points shy of the top 20, the team is hoping to be considered for the WorldTour should the Geox-TMC team fail to find a replacement sponsor for the shoe maker.

Men:

Alexandre Geniez

Matthieu Sprick

Thierry Hupond

Thomas Damuseau

Yann Huguet

Thomas Bonnin

Simon Geschke

Marcel Kittel

Roger Kluge

John Degenkolb

Patrick Gretsch

Johannes Fröhlinger

Dominic Klemme

Ronan van Zandbeek

Tom Veelers

Roy Curvers

Koen de Kort

Albert Timmer

Tom Dumoulin

Ramon Sinkeldam

Tom Stamsnijder

Feng Han

Ji Cheng

Bert de Backer

Yukihiro Doi

Tobias Ludvigsson

Directeurs sportif:

Christian Guiberteau

Rudi Kemna

Merijn Zeeman

Marc Reef

Addy Engels .

Women:

Regina Bruins

Suzanne de Goede

Amy Pieters

Kelly Markus

Anne de Wildt

Adrie Visser

Esra Tromp

Janneke Kanis

Monique van de Ree

Linda van Rijen

Directeur sportif:

Sharon van Essen .