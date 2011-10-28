Project 1t4i finalises team with Kluge
Men and women named for 2012 season
German Roger Kluge was renewed with the organisation which will operate as Project 1t4i until its title sponsor is named in 2012. The Skil-Shimano team announced the 25-year-old strongman as its final signing for the upcoming season.
Kluge began his career as an accomplished track and six day rider before transitioning to the road with LKT Team Brandenburg. He made the leap to the ProTour with Milram in 2010, with which he won the Neuseen Classics. He moved to Skil-Shimano the following year where he has been a valuable member of the lead-out train.
While continuing to develop on the road, Kluge will also return to the track for the Olympic Games in London, where he hopes to contest the omnium. Kluge was European omnium champion in 2010 and a silver medalist in the points race at the Beijing Olympic Games in 2008.
The Project 1t4i men's and women's teams are complete for 2012, but the men's status is still up in the air after the squad failed to meet the UCI's sporting criteria for the WorldTour. Just four points shy of the top 20, the team is hoping to be considered for the WorldTour should the Geox-TMC team fail to find a replacement sponsor for the shoe maker.
Men:
Alexandre Geniez
Matthieu Sprick
Thierry Hupond
Thomas Damuseau
Yann Huguet
Thomas Bonnin
Simon Geschke
Marcel Kittel
Roger Kluge
John Degenkolb
Patrick Gretsch
Johannes Fröhlinger
Dominic Klemme
Ronan van Zandbeek
Tom Veelers
Roy Curvers
Koen de Kort
Albert Timmer
Tom Dumoulin
Ramon Sinkeldam
Tom Stamsnijder
Feng Han
Ji Cheng
Bert de Backer
Yukihiro Doi
Tobias Ludvigsson
Directeurs sportif:
Christian Guiberteau
Rudi Kemna
Merijn Zeeman
Marc Reef
Addy Engels .
Women:
Regina Bruins
Suzanne de Goede
Amy Pieters
Kelly Markus
Anne de Wildt
Adrie Visser
Esra Tromp
Janneke Kanis
Monique van de Ree
Linda van Rijen
Directeur sportif:
Sharon van Essen .
