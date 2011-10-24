Stamsnijder signs for Project 1t4i

Tom Stamsnijder (Rabobank) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Tom Stamsnijder has become the latest rider to sign for Project 1t4i, as Skil-Shimano will be known at the beginning of next season.

The move marks the Dutchman’s return to a home-based team after a one-year hiatus at Leopard Trek. The 26-year-old joined from Rabobank last year, but he was one of a number of riders forced to seek employment elsewhere when it was revealed that the Luxembourg-based squad would merge with RadioShack ahead of next season.

“I’ve ridden for Gerolsteiner, Rabobank and Leopard Trek where I’ve gained a lot of experience. Now I’m looking forward with ambition to this new step in my career,” Stamsnijder said.

Project 1t4i has now made no fewer than seven new signings in its bid to gain entry to the WorldTour ranks in 2012. Among the new names in next year’s roster are John Degenkolb and Patrick Gretsch, while sprint sensation Marcel Kittel remains with the team.

“Project 1t4i is a very ambitious team that has a great future ahead,” said Stamsnijder. “I’m happy to contribute to their future and I think I can really develop myself as a cyclist with thorough support from the team.”