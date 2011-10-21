Klemme joins Project 1t4i

Image 1 of 3 Dominic Klemme chats with Robert Wagner on the podium following his win. (Image credit: Daniel Schamps) Image 2 of 3 Dominic Klemme (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Dominic Klemme (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Dominic Klemme has joined the Project 1t4i team ahead of the 2012 season. Currently known as Skil-Shimano, the Dutch-based squad has applied for WorldTour status for next season and Klemme is the sixth new addition to the roster.

Klemme spent the 2011 season with Leopard Trek, and he provided the team with its first win when he took victory at the GP Samyn in March. The German was one of a number of riders from both Leopard and RadioShack left to search for a new team when the squads announced their merger in September.

Before joining Leopard Trek, Klemme spent two years in the colours of Saxo Bank-Sungard, where he impressed in finishing 14th at Paris-Roubaix in 2010.

Project 1t4i have already secured the services of HTC-Highroad duo John Degenkolb and Patrick Gretsch, Rabobank Continental pair Tom Dumoulin and Ramon Sinkeldam, and neo-pro Tobias Ludvigsson.



