Primoz Roglic will ride Vuelta a España

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) will ride the Vuelta a España, the Slovenian deemed fit to target a fourth title after recovering from his Tour de France injuries.

Roglič has not raced since his exit from the Tour de France, and only returned to training 10 days ago. However, his team have seen enough since then to believe he can be competitive at the Vuelta, which begins in Utrecht, Holland, on Friday.

Roglič, winner of the past three editions of the Vuelta, will therefore target a fourth red jersey, which would tie him with Roberto Heras as the record-holder, while also making him the first rider since Miguel Indurain to win a Grand Tour four times in a row.

"We are delighted that Primoz can start in the Vuelta after his serious injury in the Tour de France. Logically, he didn't have the best preparation, but we greatly respect him for how he managed to get ready," said team director Merijn Zeeman.

Roglič sustained his injuries when he crashed into a hay bale on stage 5 of the Tour de France, leaving him with a dislocated shoulder and severe back pain. Although his yellow jersey hopes took a pivotal blow, he fought on and played a leading role in the downfall of his compatriot Tadej Pogačar, paving the way for teammate Jonas Vingegaard to win the Tour.

Roglič abandoned the Tour after 14 stages and has since put in time with his physiotherapist and osteopath, before getting back on his bike and feeling good enough to give the Vuelta another crack.

His team are clearly satisfied he can return from yet another setback to find redemption in Spain, confirming a squad in full service to the Slovenian.

Sepp Kuss will once again take his side in a high-mountain support role, after playing a part in his past three Vuelta victories, and backing up again after also riding the past three Tours.

Rohan Dennis, who missed out on Tour de France selection, starts his first Grand Tour for Jumbo-Visma and his first since his remarkable tee-up for Tao Geoghegan Hart at the 2020 Giro d'Italia. Dennis recently won the Commonwealth Games road race but missed thee time trial after being taken to hospital, but is fit to ride a Vuelta where he'll offer all-terrain support, including notably the opening team time trial.

Sam Oomen, Chris Harper, and Robert Gesink offer support for Roglič in the mountains, the latter lending bags of experience after he also missed out on the Tour. Mike Teunissen offers support as well as a potential sprint option, while the squad is rounded out by Italian rouleur Edoardo Affini, who joins Dennis in making Jumbo-Visma one of the favourites for the opening team time trial.

"We have a good and balanced team at the start that can optimally support Primoz in all areas," said Zeeman.

"It is a pity that Koen Bouwman will not make it to the start due to his injury. We would have loved to see him in the Vuelta in the great form he displayed during the last Giro d'Italia."

Jumbo-Visma for the Vuelta a España