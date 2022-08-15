Carapaz leads youthful Ineos Grenadiers line-up for Vuelta a España

Ineos Grenadiers have confirmed their line-up for the Vuelta a España, with Richard Carapaz leading a youthful squad that includes four Grand Tour debutants.

The Ecuadorian, who finished runner-up at the Giro d'Italia earlier in the season and also at the Vuelta in 2020, will target the overall title in his final Grand Tour for the British team.

He will be flanked by the in-form Pavel Sivakov, as well as Tao Geoghegan Hart, who rides his first Grand Tour of what has been a difficult season.

Dylan van Baarle adds support and experience but the rest of the squad is all about the new generation of young talents taking hold at Ineos Grenadiers.

Half of the squad will ride a three-week race for the first time: Ethan Hayter, Luke Plapp, Carlos Rodríguez, and Ben Turner.

More to follow