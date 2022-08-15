Carapaz leads youthful Ineos Grenadiers line-up for Vuelta a España
By Patrick Fletcher published
Hayter and Plapp among four debutants as Sivakov and Geoghegan Hart support GC bid
Ineos Grenadiers have confirmed their line-up for the Vuelta a España, with Richard Carapaz leading a youthful squad that includes four Grand Tour debutants.
The Ecuadorian, who finished runner-up at the Giro d'Italia earlier in the season and also at the Vuelta in 2020, will target the overall title in his final Grand Tour for the British team.
He will be flanked by the in-form Pavel Sivakov, as well as Tao Geoghegan Hart, who rides his first Grand Tour of what has been a difficult season.
Dylan van Baarle adds support and experience but the rest of the squad is all about the new generation of young talents taking hold at Ineos Grenadiers.
Half of the squad will ride a three-week race for the first time: Ethan Hayter, Luke Plapp, Carlos Rodríguez, and Ben Turner.
More to follow
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.