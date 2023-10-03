Primoz Roglic close to signing contract deal with Bora-Hansgrohe

Primož Roglič is close to signing a new contract deal with Bora-Hansgrohe, according to a report in WielerFlits on Tuesday. The Slovenian has already confirmed his departure from Jumbo-Visma and has said that details regarding his future contract will be revealed following Il Lombardia, held on October 7.

“I can just definitely confirm that I will leave the team, but we want to tell all the details to where after the races that I do,” Roglič said last Saturday from the Giro dell’Emilia. “So yes, first, I’m here to race. I’ll be focused here, and then we’ll do the next moves.”

Jumbo-Visma and Soudal-QuickStep are currently in discussions about forming a potential merger of the two WorldTour teams as soon as 2024. Roglič is currently under contract with Jumbo-Visma through the end of next year, however, he has been heavily linked to possible transfers to rival teams following the rumours of the merger.

The reports of Roglič's imminent contract deal with Bora-Hansgrohe follow rumours of a possible move to either Ineos Grenadiers, Lidl-Trek or Movistar, among other teams.

Roglič joined Jumbo-Visma in 2016 and has since won three consecutive overall titles at the Vuelta a España from 2019-2021, and he won the Giro d'Italia this year.



According to WielerFlits, Roglič has been in discussions with Ralph Denk and his German WorldTour team, and they are close to sealing a deal. However, the report also suggested that Jumbo-Visma will request a payment of €3 million to terminate Roglič's ongoing contract early.

The report also suggests that Roglič will target a win at the Tour de France, a race he finished second overall in the 2020 edition. Should Roglič join Bora-Hansgrohe, he would likely share Grand Tour leadership roles with new teammate and 2022 Giro d'Italia winner Jai Hindley.

According to reports, Roglič was also spotted at the Red Bull international headquarters in Austria. The energy drink is a long-time partner with Bora-Hansgrohe and is rumoured to be financing, at least in part, Roglič's possible transfer to the team.