UCI warns teams to respect rules and contracts after Soudal-Visma merger reports

Jumbo-Visma and Soudal-QuickStep were both on the podium at yesterday's Coppa Bernocchi

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has warned Jumbo-Visma, Soudal Quick-Step and any other teams involved or affected by a merger or take-over, that they must comply with the UCI rules and regulations and respect any existing contracts with riders and team staff.

In a tersely written press release, the international governing body said contract compliance was of “prime importance to the UCI."

The UCI also warned that Jumbo-Visma’s and Soudal Quick-Step’s WorldTour licence could be “re-evaluated at any time.”

They also made it clear that riders in a team that has been taken over by another team are only free from any existing contracts after October 19, when the UCI issues a press release of the list of teams that have submitted the essential information for 2024 registration.

“This press release will open the possibility for riders belonging to teams not included on the list to join another team, without giving prior notice or paying compensation, in accordance with the provisions contained in the standard contract,” the UCI explained.

They added that “any significant change in a team's situation must be duly reported during the upcoming registration procedure so it can be assessed, in accordance with the UCI Regulations.”

The UCI said it would publish an initial list of the teams that have requested WorldTeam and ProTeam registration on October 19, with a final decision due on December 12.

The UCI also clarified that if one team folded and failed to register or be taken over for the 2024 season, then just 17 teams would be given WorldTour status for 2024 and 2025. As a result, the number of ProTeams that are automatically invited to UCI WorldTour events would also increase.