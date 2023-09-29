First Ineos, now Movistar: Primoz Roglic 2024 transfer rumours rumble on

First Ineos Grenadiers, then Lidl-Trek, then Ineos again, and now Movistar: the speculation concerning Primož Roglič’s team for 2024 showed no sign of losing momentum on Friday as Belgian media claimed that the Slovenian star will most likely be riding in the colours of Spain's only WorldTour team next season.

The latest rumour comes on the back of reports that Roglič is apparently poised to quit the Jumbo-Visma squad in view of its possible 2024 merger with Soudal-QuickStep.

According to Het Laatste Nieuws, Jumbo’s asking price for Roglič’s exit would be payment of two years salary that he is due under his current contract with the Dutch team, which runs until the end of 2025. The newspaper claims although Ineos Grenadiers and Lidl-Trek were potentially interested in signing him, as things stand, Movistar is the most likely candidate.

Movistar already have one GC contender in their books, Spain’s Enric Mas, but their plans to bolster their 2024 roster with Carlos Rodríguez collapsed after the talented young racer opted to remain at Ineos Grenadiers. To date, Movistar’s men’s squad have also made next to no announcements regarding new signings for next year.

Roglič’s destination for 2024 looks set to remain subject to a whirlwind of rumours, fuelled by the parallel buzz of uncertainty over whether Jumbo-Visma and Soudal-QuickStep will finally merge. But what is far more certain is Roglič's post-Vuelta a España return to racing this weekend at the Giro dell’Emilia.

Twice a former winner of the hilly Italian Classic, Roglič is set to head a team also including two riders from Jumbo’s successful Vuelta line-up, Attila Valter and Jan Tratnik, along with Belgian allrounder Tiesj Benoot.

Amongst the host of top names aspiring to clinch the title in Bologna’s San Luca summit finish this year in the Giro dell'Emilia are Tadej Pogačar and Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Simon Yates (Jayco-AIUIa) and last year’s winner, Mas.

Regarding Roglič’s longer-term future, October 1st has been set as a tentative deadline in some media as the date by which he should make the announcement, although more information could well emerge this weekend at the Italian Classic.

After the Giro dell’Emilia, Roglič is set to be racing the Tre Valle Varesine and Il Lombardia.

Roglič is, in any case, far from being the only rider likely to be on the market should the merger go ahead this year. With around 50 riders currently on Jumbo-Visma and Soudal-QuickStep’s books for 2024, at least 20 would find themselves looking for a job for next season.

Cyclingnews has reached out to both Movistar and Roglic’s agent for comment.