Pozzato fractures wrist and clavicle in Tour of Belgium crash

Image 1 of 2 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) again failed to deliver (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

A bad run has continued for Filippo Pozzato with the Katusha rider crashing out of the final stage of the Tour of Belgium.

The Italian suffered both a compound fracture to his left clavicle and a fracture to his left wrist.

With 10 kilometres remaining in the stage from Oreye to Putte, won by Omega Pharma-Lotto's Andre Greipel, Pozzato was in the lead group when the 29-year-old touched another rider, lost balance and fell into a barrier on the side of the road.

Pozzato was taken to hospital straight away and later taken to a clinic in Brescia where he was operated on by Professor Flavio Terragnoli.

Pozzato was omitted from the Katusha team to ride the Giro d'Italia following a poor spring classics campaign and public critcism by team manager Andrei Tchmil. The Italian's contract ends this year.

