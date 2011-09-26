Trending

Wellens ousts Page once more in Sun Prairie

Ryan Trebon finishes a close third

Image 1 of 34

Wellens adds to his impressive tally so far in the US with a convincing victory in the USGP #2.

Wellens adds to his impressive tally so far in the US with a convincing victory in the USGP #2.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 34

Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) racing well enough to keep the USGP leader's jersey

Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) racing well enough to keep the USGP leader's jersey
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 34

Barry Wicks (Kona) running the slippery steps

Barry Wicks (Kona) running the slippery steps
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 34

An Orbea rider using a one-handed technique to get his bike up the steps

An Orbea rider using a one-handed technique to get his bike up the steps
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 34

Steve Tilford (TradeWind Energy) proving that he can still run

Steve Tilford (TradeWind Energy) proving that he can still run
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 34

Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea Cycling) was clearing the fastest on the run-up

Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea Cycling) was clearing the fastest on the run-up
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 34

Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt)

Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 34

Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) had quite a battle going with Troy Wells

Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) had quite a battle going with Troy Wells
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 34

Troy Wells (Clif Bar) matching Kabush stride for stride

Troy Wells (Clif Bar) matching Kabush stride for stride
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 34

Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) came through for his Wisconsin sponsor taking second place today

Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) came through for his Wisconsin sponsor taking second place today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 34

Rob Peeters (Telenet Fidea) took the hole shot and set a blistering pace

Rob Peeters (Telenet Fidea) took the hole shot and set a blistering pace
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 34

Rob Peeters (Telenet Fidea) with the race lead on lap one

Rob Peeters (Telenet Fidea) with the race lead on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 34

Rob Peeters (Telenet Fidea) leading in heavy rain

Rob Peeters (Telenet Fidea) leading in heavy rain
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 34

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) trying to catch the Belgians on lap one

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) trying to catch the Belgians on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 34

Brian Matter (Gear Grinder) riding in the top ten

Brian Matter (Gear Grinder) riding in the top ten
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 34

Downpours kept the mud from becoming very sticky

Downpours kept the mud from becoming very sticky
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 34

Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) battling Ryan Trebon for second place

Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) battling Ryan Trebon for second place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 34

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) alone with two laps to go

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) alone with two laps to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 34

Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale) at the starting line

Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale) at the starting line
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 34

Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea Cycling) on the front row

Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea Cycling) on the front row
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 34

Tim Van Nuffel (DCM-GB Vorselaar) riding the mud early in the race

Tim Van Nuffel (DCM-GB Vorselaar) riding the mud early in the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 34

Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) running a turn that was rideable the day before

Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) running a turn that was rideable the day before
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 34

Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea Cycling) chasing Jon Page

Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea Cycling) chasing Jon Page
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 34

Matt Ankney (KCCX

Matt Ankney (KCCX
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 34

Mark Batty (SpiderTech Powered by C10)

Mark Batty (SpiderTech Powered by C10)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 34

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) racing in tenth position

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) racing in tenth position
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 27 of 34

Christian Heule (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) on lap two

Christian Heule (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) on lap two
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 28 of 34

The off-camber mud gave riders fits

The off-camber mud gave riders fits
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 29 of 34

Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea Cycling) attacking the leaders

Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea Cycling) attacking the leaders
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 30 of 34

Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) attempting to stay with Wellens with three laps to go

Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) attempting to stay with Wellens with three laps to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 31 of 34

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) running the steep hill that he rode on Saturday

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) running the steep hill that he rode on Saturday
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 32 of 34

Dag Sealander finds that his wheel bag makes a great umbrella.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 33 of 34

Barry Wicks, left, (Kona) running the big hill with long strides

Barry Wicks, left, (Kona) running the big hill with long strides
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 34 of 34

Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea Cycling) racing past countless umbrellas

Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea Cycling) racing past countless umbrellas
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Former double world champion Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) ended his US cyclo-cross campaign with a convincing victory at the Planet Bike Cup day two, round two of the Exergy Cyclo-cross US Gran Prix in Sun Prairie. The Belgian ‘cross specialist' soloed to victory ahead of Jonathan Page (Planet Bike-Blue) in second and Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) in third.

"Wellens wasn’t feeling well at the beginning but I wanted to stay with him and Peeters and stay out of trouble from the very beginning," Page told Cyclingnews. "These are Wellens’ kind of condition so it is no surprise that he won. He was just that much better than both me and Ryan."

"I’m happy with second," he said. "Family and friends were out cheering and the people from Planet Bike. It was nice to be here in front of all of Madison, it is a great cycling community."

Wellens took the series lead following his victory ahead of previous day’s winner Trebon. However, he will not be contending the remaining events at the New Belgium Cup in Fort Collins, Derby City Cup in Louisville and Deschutes Brewery Cup in Bend.

Cold, rain and mud gives Wellens the advantage in Sun Prairie

Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) took the hole shot onto the sloppy grass section at the start of the race. The Belgian was followed by Jonathan Page (Planet Bike-Blue) along with teammates Christian Heule, Jamey Driscol and Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com), Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) and Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus), among others.

Wellens quickly moved into the race lead following a solo attack with four laps to go. His small but quick steps on the slick run up gave him an advantage over his competitors and he gained several more seconds ahead of chasers Trebon and Peeters.

Peeters was in a good position, with a teammate off the front, and forced Trebon to do much of the chasing. However, Trebon displayed his strength and managed to gain some time ahead of Peeters in pursuit of Wellens.

Peeters eventually fell off pace and was soon joined by chasers Page and Heule. Driscoll rode through the thick mud slightly further back in sixth position.

Page showed his strength in the mud and worked his way to the front of the chase group in pursuit of Wellens. The American was followed by rival Trebon. "It was drizzly during the race," Page said. "It made the course more wet and muddy."

The rain fell harder as the race progressed creating think, soupy mud sections and forcing riders into the mechanic’s pit twice per lap.

Noticeably absent from the last half of the race was Johnson, who pulled out following a crashing during the closing laps.

Wellens passed through the start-finish line with two laps to go and a 15 second gap ahead of the pair of chasers Trebon and Page. Trebon opened a small lead to Page through some of the muddy corners and powerful straightaways, riding in second place.

Wellens increased his lead to roughly 30 seconds on the final lap and looked to have the race win sewn up, barring crashes or mechanicals. The race for second place heated up between Trebon and Page who rode several seconds apart for much of the last lap.

On the last lap, Page took a clean bike and managed to maneuver passed Trebon for second place. Trebon slid out on the final run in to the finish line.

"I switched a bike and had a fresh set of tires," Page said. "I caught up and just kept the pressure on him. It was either him or I that was going to slide out at some point in the last off camber corners before the finish, and it was him. That was it really."

Riding in the top ten positions were Peeters, Heule, Driscoll, Powers, Troy Wells (Clif Bar) and Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) and Zac McDonald (Rapha-Focus).
 

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:59:42
2Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike/Blue Bicycles0:00:15
3Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS0:00:27
4Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:49
5Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale pb CyclocrossWorld.c0:01:01
6James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale pb CyclocrossWorld.c0:01:45
7Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale - Stoemper0:02:25
8Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis / Rocky Mountain0:02:32
9Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha/Focus0:02:51
10Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR0:03:01
11Zach Mcdonald (USA) Rapha/Focus0:03:05
12Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi/Shimano0:03:06
13Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder / Clif Bar0:04:02
14Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross0:04:56
15Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue B0:06:02
16Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Sp0:06:19
17Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:06:24
18Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Sp0:06:55
19Sean Babcock (USA) Kona0:07:02
20Justin Robinson (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Sp0:07:23
21Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB vorselaar0:07:33
22Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross0:07:46
23Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX/Fuji by Challenge Tire0:08:14
-1 LAPMitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar
-2 LAPBradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Te
-2 LAPBryan Fawley (USA) ORBEA USA
-2 LAPMark Batty (Can) SpiderTech Powered By C10
-2 LAPRyan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
-2 LAPSteve Tilford (USA) TradeWind Energy/Eriksen Cycles
-2 LAPJoseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX
-2 LAPIsaac Neff (USA)
-2 LAPTravis Woodruff (USA) Trek-Boulder/MomentumEndurance.
-2 LAPMike Sherer (USA) The Pony Shop
-2 LAPTim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports
-2 LAPPeter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada
-2 LAPJacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
-3 LAPMolly Cameron (USA) Metafilter-Portland Bicycle Stu
-3 LAPJay Strothman (USA) Rokkit racing
-3 LAPJosh Johnson (USA) BikeReg.com
-3 LAPMark Parmelee (USA) Cycletherapy
-3 LAPAdam Morka (Can) Trek Canada
-3 LAPMichael Hemme (USA) CHICAGO.CX
-3 LAPEric Wondergem (USA) Hup United
-3 LAPAndrew Reardon (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
-3 LAPDaniel Gerow (USA) Wolverines/ACFSTORES.COM
-3 LAPJeremiah Gantzer (USA) Double I Cycling
-4 LAPAdam Mills (USA)
-4 LAPChris Mackay (USA) RealCyclist.com
-4 LAPThomson Remo (USA) Team Wheel & Sprocket
-4 LAPRussell Stevenson (USA) Raleigh
-5 LAPSpencer Haugh (USA) Behind Bars/LGR
DNFBrad Cole (USA) Mercy Elite Cycling Team
DNFTimothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale pb CyclocrossWorld.c

Overall Results for USGP Series
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)90pts
2Ryan Trebon (LTS)84
3Rob Peeters (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)60
4Jonathan Page (Planet Bike/Blue Bicycles)50
5James Driscoll (Cannondale pb CyclocrossWorld.c)49
6Jeremy Powers (Rapha/Focus)48
7Christian Heule (Cannondale pb CyclocrossWorld.c)43
8Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Clement)40
9Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis / Rocky Mountain)31
10Timothy Johnson (Cannondale pb CyclocrossWorld.c)23
11Troy Wells (Team CLIF BAR)21
12Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Clif Bar)20
13Yannick Eckmann (Pearlizumi/Shimano)13
14Zach Mcdonald (Rapha/Focus)10
15Mark Batty (SpiderTech Powered By C10)8
16Jake Wells (Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross)7
17Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Te)7
18Tristan Schouten (Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue B)6
19Mitchell Hoke (Team Clif Bar)6
20Nicholas Weighall (California Giant Berry Farms/Sp)5

 

