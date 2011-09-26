Image 1 of 34 Wellens adds to his impressive tally so far in the US with a convincing victory in the USGP #2. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 34 Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) racing well enough to keep the USGP leader's jersey (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 34 Barry Wicks (Kona) running the slippery steps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 34 An Orbea rider using a one-handed technique to get his bike up the steps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 34 Steve Tilford (TradeWind Energy) proving that he can still run (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 34 Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea Cycling) was clearing the fastest on the run-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 34 Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 34 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) had quite a battle going with Troy Wells (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 34 Troy Wells (Clif Bar) matching Kabush stride for stride (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 34 Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) came through for his Wisconsin sponsor taking second place today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 34 Rob Peeters (Telenet Fidea) took the hole shot and set a blistering pace (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 34 Rob Peeters (Telenet Fidea) with the race lead on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 34 Rob Peeters (Telenet Fidea) leading in heavy rain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 34 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) trying to catch the Belgians on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 34 Brian Matter (Gear Grinder) riding in the top ten (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 34 Downpours kept the mud from becoming very sticky (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 34 Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) battling Ryan Trebon for second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 34 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) alone with two laps to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 34 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale) at the starting line (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 34 Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea Cycling) on the front row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 34 Tim Van Nuffel (DCM-GB Vorselaar) riding the mud early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 34 Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) running a turn that was rideable the day before (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 34 Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea Cycling) chasing Jon Page (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 34 Matt Ankney (KCCX (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 34 Mark Batty (SpiderTech Powered by C10) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 34 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) racing in tenth position (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 34 Christian Heule (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 34 The off-camber mud gave riders fits (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 34 Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea Cycling) attacking the leaders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 34 Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) attempting to stay with Wellens with three laps to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 34 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) running the steep hill that he rode on Saturday (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 34 Dag Sealander finds that his wheel bag makes a great umbrella. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 34 Barry Wicks, left, (Kona) running the big hill with long strides (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 34 Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea Cycling) racing past countless umbrellas (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Former double world champion Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) ended his US cyclo-cross campaign with a convincing victory at the Planet Bike Cup day two, round two of the Exergy Cyclo-cross US Gran Prix in Sun Prairie. The Belgian ‘cross specialist' soloed to victory ahead of Jonathan Page (Planet Bike-Blue) in second and Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) in third.

"Wellens wasn’t feeling well at the beginning but I wanted to stay with him and Peeters and stay out of trouble from the very beginning," Page told Cyclingnews. "These are Wellens’ kind of condition so it is no surprise that he won. He was just that much better than both me and Ryan."

"I’m happy with second," he said. "Family and friends were out cheering and the people from Planet Bike. It was nice to be here in front of all of Madison, it is a great cycling community."

Wellens took the series lead following his victory ahead of previous day’s winner Trebon. However, he will not be contending the remaining events at the New Belgium Cup in Fort Collins, Derby City Cup in Louisville and Deschutes Brewery Cup in Bend.

Cold, rain and mud gives Wellens the advantage in Sun Prairie

Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) took the hole shot onto the sloppy grass section at the start of the race. The Belgian was followed by Jonathan Page (Planet Bike-Blue) along with teammates Christian Heule, Jamey Driscol and Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com), Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) and Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus), among others.

Wellens quickly moved into the race lead following a solo attack with four laps to go. His small but quick steps on the slick run up gave him an advantage over his competitors and he gained several more seconds ahead of chasers Trebon and Peeters.

Peeters was in a good position, with a teammate off the front, and forced Trebon to do much of the chasing. However, Trebon displayed his strength and managed to gain some time ahead of Peeters in pursuit of Wellens.

Peeters eventually fell off pace and was soon joined by chasers Page and Heule. Driscoll rode through the thick mud slightly further back in sixth position.

Page showed his strength in the mud and worked his way to the front of the chase group in pursuit of Wellens. The American was followed by rival Trebon. "It was drizzly during the race," Page said. "It made the course more wet and muddy."

The rain fell harder as the race progressed creating think, soupy mud sections and forcing riders into the mechanic’s pit twice per lap.

Noticeably absent from the last half of the race was Johnson, who pulled out following a crashing during the closing laps.

Wellens passed through the start-finish line with two laps to go and a 15 second gap ahead of the pair of chasers Trebon and Page. Trebon opened a small lead to Page through some of the muddy corners and powerful straightaways, riding in second place.

Wellens increased his lead to roughly 30 seconds on the final lap and looked to have the race win sewn up, barring crashes or mechanicals. The race for second place heated up between Trebon and Page who rode several seconds apart for much of the last lap.

On the last lap, Page took a clean bike and managed to maneuver passed Trebon for second place. Trebon slid out on the final run in to the finish line.

"I switched a bike and had a fresh set of tires," Page said. "I caught up and just kept the pressure on him. It was either him or I that was going to slide out at some point in the last off camber corners before the finish, and it was him. That was it really."

Riding in the top ten positions were Peeters, Heule, Driscoll, Powers, Troy Wells (Clif Bar) and Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) and Zac McDonald (Rapha-Focus).



Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:59:42 2 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike/Blue Bicycles 0:00:15 3 Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS 0:00:27 4 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:49 5 Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale pb CyclocrossWorld.c 0:01:01 6 James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale pb CyclocrossWorld.c 0:01:45 7 Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale - Stoemper 0:02:25 8 Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis / Rocky Mountain 0:02:32 9 Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha/Focus 0:02:51 10 Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR 0:03:01 11 Zach Mcdonald (USA) Rapha/Focus 0:03:05 12 Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi/Shimano 0:03:06 13 Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder / Clif Bar 0:04:02 14 Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross 0:04:56 15 Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue B 0:06:02 16 Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Sp 0:06:19 17 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 0:06:24 18 Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Sp 0:06:55 19 Sean Babcock (USA) Kona 0:07:02 20 Justin Robinson (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Sp 0:07:23 21 Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB vorselaar 0:07:33 22 Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross 0:07:46 23 Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX/Fuji by Challenge Tire 0:08:14 -1 LAP Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar -2 LAP Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Te -2 LAP Bryan Fawley (USA) ORBEA USA -2 LAP Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech Powered By C10 -2 LAP Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross -2 LAP Steve Tilford (USA) TradeWind Energy/Eriksen Cycles -2 LAP Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX -2 LAP Isaac Neff (USA) -2 LAP Travis Woodruff (USA) Trek-Boulder/MomentumEndurance. -2 LAP Mike Sherer (USA) The Pony Shop -2 LAP Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports -2 LAP Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada -2 LAP Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony -3 LAP Molly Cameron (USA) Metafilter-Portland Bicycle Stu -3 LAP Jay Strothman (USA) Rokkit racing -3 LAP Josh Johnson (USA) BikeReg.com -3 LAP Mark Parmelee (USA) Cycletherapy -3 LAP Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada -3 LAP Michael Hemme (USA) CHICAGO.CX -3 LAP Eric Wondergem (USA) Hup United -3 LAP Andrew Reardon (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross -3 LAP Daniel Gerow (USA) Wolverines/ACFSTORES.COM -3 LAP Jeremiah Gantzer (USA) Double I Cycling -4 LAP Adam Mills (USA) -4 LAP Chris Mackay (USA) RealCyclist.com -4 LAP Thomson Remo (USA) Team Wheel & Sprocket -4 LAP Russell Stevenson (USA) Raleigh -5 LAP Spencer Haugh (USA) Behind Bars/LGR DNF Brad Cole (USA) Mercy Elite Cycling Team DNF Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale pb CyclocrossWorld.c