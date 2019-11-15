Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on Tuesday

The funeral service for Raymond Poulidor, who died on Wednesday, will take place next Tuesday in his home town of Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat near Limoges in central west France.

Poulidor, known as the 'Eternal Second' after finishing on the podium of the Tour de France eight times without ever winning it, died in the early hours of Wednesday morning after a two-month spell in hospital. He was 83 years old.

The days since have been dominated by an outpouring of tributes from the cycling world, underlining how revered the Frenchman was throughout the cycling world.

French newspaper L'Equipe dedicated Thursday's front page and 16 pages to Poulidor, remembering Poupoularité – how his name became synonymous with finishing second, his famous duels with Jacques Anquetil and then Eddy Merckx, and especially his love for meeting the people who admired his fighting spirit.

His funeral will take place on Tuesday November 19 at 10am at the UNESCO-listed Saint-Léonard church in his hometown in central France, according to French news agency AFP.

The village mayor, Alain Darbon, told AFP the ceremony would be open to the public, with plans to erect a big screen given the crowd that's expected to turn out for perhaps France's most popular cyclist. Many former riders and figures from the cycling community are also expected to attend, including Poulidor's grandson Mathieu and David van der Poel.

Darbon said Poulidor's family had agreed that fans of Poulidor would be welcome and would be able to bring flowers or plaques.

There will also be a tribute to Poulidor during next year's Tour de France, when stage 12 passes by the village of 4,700 inhabitants.