PostNord Vargarda WestSweden TTT highlights - Video

The podium (l-r): Team Sunweb, winners Boels-Dolmans and Cervelo Bigla (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Women's WorldTour stopped in Sweden for two rounds with the Postnord Vårgårda West Sweden Team Time Trial on August 11 and the Road Race on August 13.

The Boels Dolmans team won the Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden Team Time Trial, fighting through pouring rain and strong winds to set a time of 53:07 for the 43km rolling course. The Dutch squad won the prestigious Women's WorldTour race for a third consecutive time, beating world champions Team Sunweb by 16 seconds, with Cervelo Bigla third at 47 seconds.

Watch as Boels Dolmans win a third title in Vargarda in the team time trial highlights video above.