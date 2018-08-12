Trending

Postnord Vargarda West Sweden Road Race - Past winners

Champions since 2008

Yes! Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo-Bigla) celebrates

Yes! Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo-Bigla) celebrates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Postnord Vårgårda West Sweden Road Race - past winners

#Rider Name (Country)
2017Lotta Lepistö (Fin)
2016Emilie Fahlin (Swe)
2015Jolien D'Hoore (Bel)
2014Chantal Blaak (Ned)
2013Marianne Vos (Ned)
2012Iris Slappendel (Ned)
2011Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned)
2010Kirsten Wild (Ned)
2009Marianne Vos (Ned)
2008Kori Seehafer (USA)

 

Related Articles

Boels Dolmans hunt third consecutive victory at Vargarda TTT - Preview

Boels Dolmans win third consecutive Team Time Trial in Vargarda

Boels Dolmans celebrate third Vargarda TTT success

Lepisto set to defend Postnord Vargarda West Sweden Road Race - Preview

Latest on Cyclingnews