Posthuma ready to return to a Dutch team in 2013

Image 1 of 2 Joost Posthuma (RadioShack Nissan) (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 2 of 2 Joost Posthuma (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Joost Posthuma is ready to come home. After two years away, he wants to ride for a Dutch team again in 2013. He previously rode for Rabobank, on both the Continental and WorldTour teams, from 2002 to 2010.

In 2011, he transferred to Leopard Trek, and is with RadioShack-Nissan this year, which he counts as “foreign” teams. “I've now had two years experience abroad,” he told broadcaster rtvoost.nl. "But the Dutch mentality appeals to me more. You can get your own opportunities there.I am now 31 years old and want to have some good results for myself.”

Posthuma had a virus that kept him out of the Criterium du Dauphine. He has not ridden much this season, but his most recent outing was an eighth place overall in the Bayern Rundfahrt. His plans for the rest of the season include the Tour of Poland, the Eneco Tour and the Vuelta a Espana.