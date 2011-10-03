Posthuma to join GreenEdge?

Joost Posthuma (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Joost Posthuma is said to be the next signing for the new GreenEdge team, according to De Telegraaf. He would be the fourth Dutch rider to join the Australian team, which is aiming for a World Tour licence for the coming season.

Posthuma, 30, specializes in time trials and short stage races. His most recent win was the individual time trial at the Tour of Austria in 2010. In his seven years as a pro, he has taken overall victories in the Sachsen Tour, Three Days of De Panne, Tour of Luxembourg and the Vuelta a Andalucia. He rode his entire career for Rabobank before joining Leopard Trek this year.

At the Australian team, Posthuma would join former Rabobank teammates Sebastian Langeveld and Pieter Weening, as well as Jens Mouris, currently with Vacansoleil-DCM.

Posthuma had only a one-year contract with Leopard Trek. For the coming season, the team is merging with RadioShack and a number of riders form each squad is currently looking for new employment.