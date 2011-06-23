Posthuma ninth man in Leopard's Tour de France line-up?

Image 1 of 2 Andy Schleck sets tempo for Leopard Trek teammate Jakob Fuglsang in the lead break on the climb of the Grosse Scheidegg. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Joost Posthuma (Leopard Trek) has the climbs marked on his stem (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

The line-up of the Leopard Trek team at this year's Tour de France seems to be decided. Dutch newspaper Telegraaf reported on Thursday that Joost Posthuma had been chosen for the last available spot in the nine-man roster.

On Tuesday, Maxime Monfort had told L'Équipe that the "the team in Switzerland is the Tour team," thereby revealing eight riders of the nine scheduled to take part in the Tour: Fabian Cancellara, Andy and Fränk Schleck, Jakob Fuglsang, Linus Gerdemann, Maxime Monfort, Stuart O'Grady and Jens Voigt.

However, when asked for confirmation, Leopard Trek told Cyclingnews that the final roster would not be officially announced until next week.

Posthuma may have been preferred for his abilities against the clock in view of the team time trial. French climber Brice Feillu, also in the mix for a possible Tour spot, suffered a thigh muscle injury during the Critérium du Dauphiné.

