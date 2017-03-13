Trending

Porte still top of WorldTour rankings after Paris-Nice

'Race to the sun' winner Sergio Henao moves into second place, BMC remain top team

Image 1 of 5

Richie Porte (BMC) celebrates stage victory at Paris-Nice.

Richie Porte (BMC) celebrates stage victory at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 5

Colombian champion Sergio Henao (Team Sky) celebrates his Paris-Nice win

Colombian champion Sergio Henao (Team Sky) celebrates his Paris-Nice win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 5

Peter Sagan atop the Tirreno-Adriatico stage 5 podium

Peter Sagan atop the Tirreno-Adriatico stage 5 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 5

Greg van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Alberto Contador attacking at Paris-Nice

Alberto Contador attacking at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

BMC's Richie Porte continues to lead the UCI WorldTour individual rankings after his 11th place overall and stage 7 victory at Paris-Nice. Race winner Sergio Henao has moved into second place following the conclusion of the first WorldTour stage race on European soil this season.

BMC Racing also continue to lead the team rankings thanks to Porte and Greg Van Avermaet, currently third on the standings, with the team likely to hold onto its position when Tirreno-Adriatico concludes this week. Rohan Dennis is sitting third overall at the race with two stages to come, including a final day time trial suited to his strengths.

Porte has led the rankings since taking two stage wins and the overall Tour Down Under title in January. His current haul of 812 points is over 200 points better than former Sky teammate Henao who has collected 607 points in the 2017 season. Behind the two leaders, it is a closer fight with Van Avermaet (550 points) followed by Alberto Contador (495 points), Julian Alaphilippe (460 points) and Ilnur Zakarin (440 points).

Contador and Alaphilippe added to their tally's with second and fifth overall respectively at Paris-Nice but could see themselves slip down the standings once Tirreno-Adriatico wraps up. Both stage races offer 500 points to the overall winner.

In the team rankings, FDJ is bottom of the 18 squads but with Thibaut Pinot sitting second at Tirreno, appear likely to move up the rankings. At the other end of the table, Quick-Step Floors and Orica-Scott trail BMC with Sky and Trek-Segafredo rounding out the top-five.

The next race on the WorldTour calendar is Milan–San Remo this coming weekend where the winner will also be awarded 500 points. The Volta a Catalunya (20–26 March) is the next stage race on the WorldTour calendar.

UCI WorldTour rankings - March 12

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team812pts
2Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky607
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team550
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo495
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors460
6Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin440
7Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott422
8Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data400
9Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe385
10Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates346
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb341
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors335
13Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe325
14Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team320
15Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott305
16Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb300
17Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky300
18Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi285
19Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott260
20Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin260
21Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky235
22Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal215
23Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac215
24Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal210
25Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo205
26Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors200
27Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo185
28Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo175
29Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team175
30Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott160

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team1680pts
2Quick-Step Floors1597
3Orica-Scott1467
4Team Sky1275
5Trek-Segafredo1143
6Bora-Hansgrohe1017
7Team Sunweb1005
8Katusha-Alpecin890
9Lotto Soudal796
10UAE Team Emirates704
11Dimension Data561
12Movistar Team533
13AG2R La Mondiale470
14Team LottoNl-Jumbo456
15Astana Pro Team446
16Bahrain-Merida376
17Cannondale-Drapac365
18FDJ295

 