Porte still top of WorldTour rankings after Paris-Nice

Image 1 of 5 Richie Porte (BMC) celebrates stage victory at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Colombian champion Sergio Henao (Team Sky) celebrates his Paris-Nice win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Peter Sagan atop the Tirreno-Adriatico stage 5 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Greg van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Alberto Contador attacking at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

BMC's Richie Porte continues to lead the UCI WorldTour individual rankings after his 11th place overall and stage 7 victory at Paris-Nice. Race winner Sergio Henao has moved into second place following the conclusion of the first WorldTour stage race on European soil this season.

BMC Racing also continue to lead the team rankings thanks to Porte and Greg Van Avermaet, currently third on the standings, with the team likely to hold onto its position when Tirreno-Adriatico concludes this week. Rohan Dennis is sitting third overall at the race with two stages to come, including a final day time trial suited to his strengths.

Porte has led the rankings since taking two stage wins and the overall Tour Down Under title in January. His current haul of 812 points is over 200 points better than former Sky teammate Henao who has collected 607 points in the 2017 season. Behind the two leaders, it is a closer fight with Van Avermaet (550 points) followed by Alberto Contador (495 points), Julian Alaphilippe (460 points) and Ilnur Zakarin (440 points).

Contador and Alaphilippe added to their tally's with second and fifth overall respectively at Paris-Nice but could see themselves slip down the standings once Tirreno-Adriatico wraps up. Both stage races offer 500 points to the overall winner.

In the team rankings, FDJ is bottom of the 18 squads but with Thibaut Pinot sitting second at Tirreno, appear likely to move up the rankings. At the other end of the table, Quick-Step Floors and Orica-Scott trail BMC with Sky and Trek-Segafredo rounding out the top-five.

The next race on the WorldTour calendar is Milan–San Remo this coming weekend where the winner will also be awarded 500 points. The Volta a Catalunya (20–26 March) is the next stage race on the WorldTour calendar.

UCI WorldTour rankings - March 12

Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 812 pts 2 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 607 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 550 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 495 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 460 6 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 440 7 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 422 8 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 400 9 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 385 10 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 346 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 341 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 335 13 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 325 14 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 320 15 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 305 16 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 300 17 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 300 18 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 285 19 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 260 20 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 260 21 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 235 22 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 215 23 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 215 24 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 210 25 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 205 26 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 200 27 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 185 28 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 175 29 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 175 30 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 160