Porte still top of WorldTour rankings after Paris-Nice
'Race to the sun' winner Sergio Henao moves into second place, BMC remain top team
BMC's Richie Porte continues to lead the UCI WorldTour individual rankings after his 11th place overall and stage 7 victory at Paris-Nice. Race winner Sergio Henao has moved into second place following the conclusion of the first WorldTour stage race on European soil this season.
BMC Racing also continue to lead the team rankings thanks to Porte and Greg Van Avermaet, currently third on the standings, with the team likely to hold onto its position when Tirreno-Adriatico concludes this week. Rohan Dennis is sitting third overall at the race with two stages to come, including a final day time trial suited to his strengths.
Porte has led the rankings since taking two stage wins and the overall Tour Down Under title in January. His current haul of 812 points is over 200 points better than former Sky teammate Henao who has collected 607 points in the 2017 season. Behind the two leaders, it is a closer fight with Van Avermaet (550 points) followed by Alberto Contador (495 points), Julian Alaphilippe (460 points) and Ilnur Zakarin (440 points).
Contador and Alaphilippe added to their tally's with second and fifth overall respectively at Paris-Nice but could see themselves slip down the standings once Tirreno-Adriatico wraps up. Both stage races offer 500 points to the overall winner.
In the team rankings, FDJ is bottom of the 18 squads but with Thibaut Pinot sitting second at Tirreno, appear likely to move up the rankings. At the other end of the table, Quick-Step Floors and Orica-Scott trail BMC with Sky and Trek-Segafredo rounding out the top-five.
The next race on the WorldTour calendar is Milan–San Remo this coming weekend where the winner will also be awarded 500 points. The Volta a Catalunya (20–26 March) is the next stage race on the WorldTour calendar.
UCI WorldTour rankings - March 12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|812
|pts
|2
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|607
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|550
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|495
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|460
|6
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|440
|7
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|422
|8
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|400
|9
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|385
|10
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|346
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|341
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|335
|13
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|325
|14
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|320
|15
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|305
|16
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|300
|17
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|300
|18
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|285
|19
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|260
|20
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|260
|21
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|235
|22
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|215
|23
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|215
|24
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|210
|25
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|205
|26
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|200
|27
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|185
|28
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|175
|29
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|175
|30
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|160
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|1680
|pts
|2
|Quick-Step Floors
|1597
|3
|Orica-Scott
|1467
|4
|Team Sky
|1275
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|1143
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1017
|7
|Team Sunweb
|1005
|8
|Katusha-Alpecin
|890
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|796
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|704
|11
|Dimension Data
|561
|12
|Movistar Team
|533
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|470
|14
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|456
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|446
|16
|Bahrain-Merida
|376
|17
|Cannondale-Drapac
|365
|18
|FDJ
|295
