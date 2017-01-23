Trending

Porte leads WorldTour rankings after Tour Down Under victory

BMC heads team rankings

Image 1 of 5

Richie Porte (BMC Racing)

Richie Porte (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 5

Caleb Ewan and Esteban Chaves hug it out

Caleb Ewan and Esteban Chaves hug it out
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 5

Caleb Ewan wins the final stage of the 2017 Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan wins the final stage of the 2017 Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 5

Jay McCarthy (Bora-hansgrohe) was third overall

Jay McCarthy (Bora-hansgrohe) was third overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Peter Sagan enjoyed his time in Australia

Peter Sagan enjoyed his time in Australia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Richie Porte and his BMC Racing team have jumped to the top of the WorldTour standings after a successful week at the Tour Down Under. Porte sealed the overall victory with a commanding performance at the WorldTour opener, which saw him take two stage victories along the way.

Related Articles

Porte sets down Tour de France marker with home win

Chaves remains coy on Tour de France ride

Tour Down Under: Sagan-inspired McCarthy steals final day podium

Ventoso proving invaluable to Porte's Tour de France dreams

“"I'm really, really proud of Richie Porte and the entire team. We came here wanting to win with Richie, and he was really motivated for a good result, and a good start to the season,” BMC Racing directeur sportif Fabio Baldato said in the team press release. “The team was just perfect. Richie obviously showed how strong he was on Paracombe and Willunga, but the way all six of his teammates rode around him and for him every stage was really impressive."

Porte sits at the top of the standings with a total of 660, some 240 more than the next nearest rider Esteban Chaves. The Colombian was Porte’s only serious rival in the ride for the ochre jersey but fell short by 48 seconds. Jay McCarthy, who finished third Down Under, is third in the WorldTour standings with 325 points, 95 behind Chaves.

In the team rankings, BMC Racing leads the way thanks to, primarily, Porte’s performance. Rohan Dennis and Damiano Caruso added some points to the total, bringing them up to 845. Orica-Scott is hot on their heels with 690 points, with Chaves and Caleb Ewan contributing heavily. Ewan had a great week, claiming four stage wins and spending a day in the leader’s jersey.

Bora-Hansgrohe have got themselves off to a good start in their debut at WorldTour level and are third in the team standings, after McCarthy’s third place overall and a run of second place finishes from Peter Sagan and Sam Bennett.

All 18 WorldTour teams did manage to get some points on the board, but some had quieter weeks than others with FDJ and Astana languishing at the bottom of the standings. The Cadel Evans Road Race will be the next instalment of the WorldTour calendar, but with WorldTour points not available in new races, there will be no changes to the standings until Paris-Nice at the beginning of March.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.

Individual Rankings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team660pts
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott420
3Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe325
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data300
5Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott250
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi225
7Rohan Denis (Aus) BMC Racing Team175
8Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal150
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo125
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb100

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team845pts
2Orica - Scott690
3Bora - Hansgrohe410
4Team Dimension Data310
5UAE Abu Dhabi248
6Lotto Soudal165
7Team Lotto NL - Jumbo140
8Movistar Team125
9Team Katusha Alpecin123
10Team Sky105
11Team Sunweb103
12Trek - Segafredo80
13Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team70
14Bahrain - Merida70
15Quick - Step Floors70
16AG2R La Mondiale48
17FDJ43
18Astana Pro Team30