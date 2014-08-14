Porsev fractures collarbone in Eneco crash

Image 1 of 3 Alexander Porsev (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 A bandaged Alexander Porsev (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Alexander Porsev (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Katusha’s Alexander Porsev has fractured his right collarbone after being involved in a crash that happened at the end of stage 4 at the Eneco Tour on Thursday in Ardooie.

The crash happened roughly 300 meters from the finish line as the peloton galloped to the line. A rider in front of Porsev moved quickly to the right to try and avoid a crash from Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Giant-Shimano). Porsev had no where to go but into the road barriers along the right side of the course.

Porsev was transported immediately to the Heilig-Hart Hospital of Roeselare in Belgium where he will undergo an operation late tonight or tomorrow morning.

“There was no way to get away,” Porsev said. “My front wheel hit the barrier and one second later I was on the floor. I knew immediately that I had a serious problem. It is a pity as I was in good shape and I was really keen to perform well in Eneco, Hamburg and Canada. Now we need to see what is still possible for the rest of the season.”

Eneco Tour stage 2 winner, Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was also involved in the crash. He hit the exposed feet of the road-side barriers and went over his bike, landing on his face. His team later announced that he had deep wounds to his upper and lower lip, and broken teeth.