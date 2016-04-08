Poll: Rate the Paris-Roubaix contenders
Who do you think will win on Sunday?
Paris-Roubaix is without some of the main contenders this year, after defending champion John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Arnaud Démare (FDJ) were injured, but there are plenty of potential winners to choose from in our Cyclingnews poll to rate the Paris-Roubaix Favourites.
There are three former winners in the mix - Niki Terpstra will look to salvage Etixx-Quickstep's unsuccessful classics campaign with his second cobble trophy, but he'll be up against a determined Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) who wants to equal Tom Boonen's record of four wins in the Hell of the North before he retires.
Boonen hasn't been his old self since suffering a series of illnesses and injuries in recent years, but can never be discounted when it comes to the pavé. But there's a new crop of favourites including world champion Peter Sagan, Sep Vanmarcke, Zdenek Stybar and others. Who do you think will win?
