POC adds printed ceramic protection to jerseys and bib shorts

Image 1 of 6 POC's AVIP short sleeve Ceramic jersey (Image credit: Courtesy POC) Image 2 of 6 Here you can see the areas of ceramic protection on the side of the bib shorts (Image credit: Courtesy POC) Image 3 of 6 POC also produce a pair of bib shorts with the same ceramic protection technology (Image credit: Courtesy POC) Image 4 of 6 The long sleeve version of the POC AVIP Ceramic jersey (Image credit: Courtesy POC) Image 5 of 6 Both the short sleeve and long sleeve jerseys feature three blocks of black, white and orange colour (Image credit: Courtesy POC) Image 6 of 6 The printed ceramic protection is strategically placed to help prevent road rash in a crash (Image credit: Courtesy POC)

POC have expanded their AVIP collection to include new printed ceramic protection to jerseys, bib shorts and accessories.

Forward-thinking Swedish apparel specialists, POC have won numerous design awards for their product design and specific focus on user safety in recent years. The AVIP collection, which stands for Attention, Visibility, Interaction, Protection, has an array of design features that ultimately aim to improve rider safety on the roads, alongside their more performance focused properties.

For the Summer 2018 collection, POC have added printed ceramic areas to their AVIP jerseys and bib shorts, as well as offering the technology on their arm and leg warmers.

Ceramic panelling placed strategically on the garments aims to reduce friction in a fall or crash scenario by allowing the individual to slide more freely and in turn helps to prevent common injuries such as road rash, POC claims. Alongside the printed ceramic areas, high-strength polymer Vectran is also incorporated into the garments in an attempt to reduce abrasion to material and improve strength.

POC also say that while the focus of the design is injury prevention, the materials double up as high-performance garments which have been tested extensively by riders from EF Education First-Drapac, who POC provides training and racing kit for.

While the materials and ceramic print are new design features for the range, the aesthetics of the jersey is retained from previous season designs. POC say that improved visibility isn't just increasing the amount of fluorescent material 'but considering and contrasting the use of colour in an environment. This approach led to the unique AVIP colour palette, which is the cornerstone of AVIP'.

POC's focus on the contrast in the jersey design aims to draw the brain's attention to the colours compared to the background and the adjacent colours to improve rider visibility.

The AVIP Ceramic VPDs bib shorts features silicone technology alongside other materials in the chamois pad to reduce pressures and vibrations while riding. The VPDs chamois now features in nearly all of POC's bib shorts and tights.

POC's head of apparel Monica Lindstrom discusses the AVIP range further, "We believe the new AVIP collection to be a major leap forward in our apparel design and technology.

"Our teams have used their extensive experience to find fabrics and materials in order to create precision apparel with unique qualities and the low-friction ceramic zones on the updated AVIP road collection is just one example.

"What has been fundamental in our development process is the ability to offer apparel with integrated protection, but which has the same weight, breathability and ventilation as regular performance apparel, so there are only positives."

The range is available now and priced at £155/$175/€180 for the AVIP short sleeve Ceramic jersey and £210/$250/€250 for the AVIP Ceramic VPDs bib shorts.