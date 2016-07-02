POC unveil 10 year anniversary edition helmet at the Tour de France

Image 1 of 10 POC Require sunglasses were also seen in the distinctive colourway (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 10 The helmet features a disctinctive white EPS inner (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 10 With minimal ventilation, the Octal Aero is preferred for faster sprint stages (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 10 DO Half Blade glasses also received the fluoro treatment (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 10 The Octal Aero was also worn during the opening stage of the Tour (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 10 The helmet celebrates POC's 10 year anniversary (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 10 POC Octal 10 year anniversary edition (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 10 Cannondale-Drapac riders will be easy to spot in the peloton (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 10 Large airvents increase breathability and reduce weight (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 10 Reflective strips at the rear of the helmet improve night time visibility (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

Ahead of the Grand Depart of Le Tour de France, POC unveiled a special edition helmet and glasses to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the Swedish company. POC, who manufacture both cycling and winter sports' helmets, eyewear and apparel, have won several design awards in their brief history and have been partnered with the Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling team since 2014.

The fluorescent edition of the POC Octal, Octal Aero and Cerebel TT helmets are accompanied by the DO Blade and Half Blade sunglasses. POC Require sunglasses were also spotted ahead of Stage 1 in the unique colourway.

The helmets feature a distinctive white EPS foam, which combined with the fluorescent shell and straps, will certainly be easy to pick out within the peloton.

"Any cyclist knows that the pinnacle of road racing is the Tour de France, and through our close relationship with Cannondale-Drapac we have been able to use its unique high performance environment to continually improve, innovate and refine our award winning products," said Stefan Ytterborn, POC CEO and founder.

The helmets feature the number '10' above the chinstrap of the helmet to commemorate the company's anniversary. Speaking to POC representatives ahead of stage 1, Cyclingnews were told that only 1,500 of what will be individually numbered helmets will be available for purchase online and in selected stores.

Jonathan Vaughters, CEO of Slipstream Sports and the Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team also commented on the team's relationship with POC.

"We've been partners with POC since the 2014 season, and several years later I’m still really impressed by their continual innovation," Vaughters said. "The helmets offer the team's riders incredible protection and very good coverage over the back of the head while still managing to provide low weight and high ventilation."