'Playing the game' – Demi Vollering's sprint to second on stage 5 of Tour de France Femmes eases but not erases crash impact concern

FDJ SUEZ rider moves up to third overall as hard-fought finale on longest stage of the race reshuffles the overall

A general view of Kimberley Le Court Pienaar of Mauritius and Team AG Insurance - Soudal celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ - SUEZ and Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 5 a 165.8km stage from Chasseneuil-du-Poitou (Futuroscope) to Gueret / #UCIWWT / on July 30, 2025 in Gueret, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Demi Vollering misses out on the stage win by millimetres after almost overtaking the celebrating Kim Le Court-Pienaar (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was very little evidence of the tough run that Demi Vollering and FDJ SUEZ have had as stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes to Guéret unfolded. The 2023 champion was looking every bit in control as she charged to the line near the front of a group of favourites, taking second on the stage and jumping to third overall.

It was a stark contrast to the way Vollering finished stage 3, riding across the line between two teammates. She looked like a rider who was back to full strength in this stage, which offered a tough enough challenge to cause a serious GC reshuffle, but there are far harder stages to come.

