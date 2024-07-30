Plastic spokes and wavy rims: The clever wheel tech that powered Tom Pidcock and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot to Olympic glory

By
published

Pidcock and Ferrand-Prévot both used polyethylene Berd spokes to win Olympic Cross Country Mountain Bike titles

Tom Pidcock racing at the Paris Olympic MTB
(Image credit: Alex Broadway / Stringer)

Tom Pidcock fought to victory in the Olympic men's XC MTB title yesterday, following in the footsteps of Pauline Ferrand-Prévot who demolished the women's race in a classy display the previous day. 

Away from international duty, both Pidcock and Ferrand-Prévot ride for the Ineos Grenadiers professional team and as a result were both using Pinarello mountain bikes, but with some differing equipment choices. Ferrand-Prévot chose to use a hardtail machine with only a front suspension fork, while Pidcock went for a full suspension model. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.