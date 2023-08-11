Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Tom Pidcock race new Pinarello MTB at Worlds

Ineos Grenadiers’ multi-talented stars Tom Pidcock and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot are both racing a brand new Pinarello at the Worlds in Glasgow this week.

The bike is a new hardtail addition to the Pinarello Dogma MTB range, which debuted with a full-suspension model that we spotted Pidcock and Ferrand-Prévot racing in May pre-launch.

Pinarello says that both Pidcock and Ferrand-Prévot have been working with the design team on the development of the new Dogma hardtail. It claims that the new bike “offers maximum lightness, stiffness, and reactivity from the rear triangle which will suit the very fastest race circuits”.

According to Ferrand-Prévot: “I requested a hardtail version as I work towards the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, and I’m grateful to Pinarello for developing this frame and delivering it so quickly.”

The brand's founder, Fausto Pinarello, commented: “From the moment Pauline Ferrand-Prévot signed for Ineos Grenadiers, she pushed us to develop a hardtail cross-country frame. It wasn’t in our original plans but we took on the challenge in record time and have designed a frame we are very proud of.

"With this, and the full-suspension version of the Dogma XC, both she and Tom Pidcock now have frames available to them which will allow them to perform at the very highest standard on any type of terrain.”

Hollow triangular bracing at the base of the seat tube is claimed to maximise frame stiffness (Image credit: Pinarello)

The hardtail shares the hollow triangular bottom bracket area of the full suspension model, which Pinarello says leads to maximum stiffness in this area. You can read the launch story for the full suspension bike on our sister site BikePerfect.

The seatstays are highly asymmetric (Image credit: Pinarello)

A Pinarello wouldn’t be a Pinarello with asymmetry and the new Dogma hardtail duly delivers with a patented rear triangle with a reinforced left side to counterbalance the forces from the drivetrain on its right, with the result, says Pinarello, of greater speed and traction.

There’s even greater asymmetry built into the seatstays, which meet the seat tube at radically different points – even more so than on the Grevil F gravel bike. The axles are Boost spaced and there’s room for 2.3 inch tyres.

The one-piece integrated cockpit design replicates that of the Dogma F road bike (Image credit: Pinarello)

Mirroring the Dogma F road bike, there’s a one-piece cockpit, which Pinarello says saves weight and increases steering precision over a two-piece design. There’s internal cable and dropper post routing and a steering stop at 60 degrees.

Ferrand-Prévot and Pidcock raced the new Dogma hardtail in the women’s and men’s elite short track World Championships final at Glentress yesterday, Ferrand-Prévot to gold, Pidcock to bronze.

They’re both scheduled to race the Cross Country Olympic elite events over the coming weekend, and although in World Cup events, riders are forced to keep the same bike across XCC and XCO, the World Championships allows riders to swap.

Still, we expect both to be aboard the new hardtail bike.