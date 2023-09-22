Pinarello launches the Dogma X endurance road bike

Pinarello has launched a brand new Dogma X endurance road bike and at the same time extended it's current X Series endurance road range.

The Dogma has long been Pinarello's top-tier race bike, with the Dogma F having been launched in June 2021. The brand has now decided the time is right to launch the Dogma X model, which it says is an endurance road bike aimed at long days in the saddle.

Pinarello says the new model has been inspired by riders who enjoy long days in the saddle. Aiming to strike a balance between performance and ride comfort. The Dogma X has received boosted tyre clearances to accommodate up to 35mm tyres, a new Endurance geometry, and features a 3.9mm shorter reach than a Dogma F. It also features an eye-catching new X-Stays seat stay design, which sees an extra pair of carbon fibre tubes meet the seat stays.

Pinarello also replaced both the Prince and Paris models earlier in the year with the new X series range as well as the F series which we reviewed earlier in the year in a reorganising of its ranges. The Italian brand has also now boosted the X-Series range, which sits below the Dogma X, with the addition of new X9, X7 and X5 models.

The new X - Stays draw the eye immediately (Image credit: Pinarello)

New 'X-Stay' technology

The most striking feature of the new Dogma X and X series bikes is what Pinarello is calling the X-Stays seat stay design. The asymmetric frames seat stay tubes feature an extra 'X' of material in between them and then an additional pair of carbon fibre tubes meeting the seat tube at a lower point.

The brand says the X-Stays feature carefully chosen carbon fibre layup patterns as well as a reduced diameter in the curved top stays. It says by doubling the seat stay attachment points, the top stays disperse forces on two points of the seat tube to further reduce vibration to the cyclist's back, while increasing lateral stiffness to compensate for the elongation of the bike's chainstays. This chainstay elongation comes from the frame being able to accommodate up to 35mm tyres.

Apparently, the brand didn't want to have to use heavier suspension systems to offer compliance at the expense of performance, so chose the X-Stays design to absorb vibration without sacrificing frame weight or bottom bracket stiffness.

The Dogma X also uses Japanese T1100 1K carbon fibre from Toray which Pinarello says sets new benchmarks for stiffness and weight. X Series models will use a slightly lower grade of carbon fibre which carries a slight weight penalty.

The X-Stays are said to reduce the amount of vibration reaching the rider (Image credit: Pinarello)

New X series bikes

As well as the top-level Dogma X, the X series endurance road range has also received an update and several new models.

As mentioned above, the range is bolstered by three new models, the X9, X7 and X5. The new models will utilise the Pinarello Endurance+ geometry. This geometry uses a higher stack and more compact reach which the brand says creates a relaxed riding position that it says will allow bike fitters to accurately fit a range of cyclists without resorting to excessive use of headset spacers or up-sizing frames.

The X Series models will also not feature the 'X' seat stay bridge that features on the Dogma X, they just receive the additional X seat stays. The brand says these models are not designed to be as stiff as the Dogma X

Toray carbon fibre is also used in the X Series. The X9 and X7 models will feature T900 carbon fibre, while the X5 model receives T700-grade carbon.

The Dogma X retains the fork and handlebar found on the Dogma F12 (Image credit: Pinarello)

Specs and builds

Dogma X bikes will be top-spec models only with builds available with either Shimano Dura-Ace, Sram Red, or Campagnolo Super Record WR. Wheels are from Princeton in the form of the 4540 Grit wheelset or Campagnolo Bora's for the Super Record equipped models. At least one option will also have DT Swiss wheels.

Cockpits and seatposts will be from Pinarello's in-house brand, MOST, in the shape of the TALON one-piece bar and a proprietary seatpost. The same can be found on the regular Dogma F12.

X-Series models will feature slightly lower specs with a mixture of top-end Dura-Ace on the X9 model as well as Shimano Ultegra, 105, and Sram Force groupsets. Wheels will be from Fulcum or MOST. The Talon one-piece handlebars will still feature on the X9 and X7 models, but the X5 receives a regular alloy bar and stem.

Bikes will also be available to order through the Pinarello Custom online configurator platform 'My Way'

Three models have been added to the X series range (Image credit: Pinarello )

Dogma X specs and pricing

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Colour Groupset Wheels Cockpit Price Pinarello Dogma X Xolar Black Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 PM Princeton Carbonworks Grit 5440 MOST Talon Ultra Light $15,500, £13,300, €16,100 Pinarello Dogma X Xolar Sun Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 PM Princeton Carbonworks Grit 5440 MOST Talon Ultra Light $15,500, £13,300, €16,100 Pinarello Dogma X Xolar Blue Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 PM Princeton Carbonworks Grit 5440 MOST Talon Ultra Light $15,500, £13,300, €16,100 Pinarello Dogma X Xolar Green Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 PM Princeton Carbonworks Grit 5440 MOST Talon Ultra Light $15,500, £13,300, €16,100 Pinarello Dogma X TBC Sram Red AXS Princeton Carbonworks Grit 5440 / DT Swiss ARC 1400 50MM MOST Talon Ultra Light €16,100 (DT Swiss) €15,600 (Princeton) Pinarello Dogma X Xolar Black Campagnolo Super Record WRL Campagnolo Bora WTO 45 MOST Talon Ultra Light $16,000, UK:NA,€16,350 Pinarello Dogma X Frameset Xolar Black, Blue, Sun, Green n/a n/a n/a $6,950, £5,500, €6,700

X Series Specs and Pricing